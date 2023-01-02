Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Grab Coffee With Paul Mescal After Watching Him Perform In London: Photo
An eagle-eyed fan caught Paul Mescal, 26, grabbing coffee with Angelina Jolie, 47, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, after his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire on Dec. 29. The photo, which you can see here, is now making the rounds on social media, as fans are going wild over the unexpected friendship. Angie and Shiloh saw the play at London’s Almedia Theatre and then joined Paul for coffee afterwards. The trio could be seen sitting at a table together, engaging in conversation with no one else around.
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Goes Makeup-Free As She Hugs Jason Bateman After Mexico Trip
Jennifer Aniston was dressed in a comfortable-looking outfit, as she gave Jason Bateman a hug goodbye, as they returned from a New Year’s Eve trip to Mexico. The Friends star, 53, went makeup-less for her return flight to Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 3. As Jennifer hugged the Arrested Development star, 53, it looked like they were having a great conversation.
10 of the best charity holiday stays in the UK
The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh has fingers in pies with a surprisingly broad range of fillings. Not only does this esteemed 500-year-old institution own the city’s Surgeon’s Hall, an iconic William Playfair building completed in 1832 which houses the college’s headquarters, as well as the grippingly gruesome Surgeon’s Hall Museum. It also owns a four-star hotel just behind Surgeon’s Hall, the profits from which help provide training for surgeons worldwide in need of financial assistance. No one could argue that the 129-bedroom hotel is as eye-catching as Playfair’s classical-style design but a £1.8m overhaul a couple of years ago saw it become Edinburgh’s largest independent four-star hotel and it’s a comfortable choice for those looking to dip one toe into the city centre and another into climbing Arthur’s Seat.
Harper's Bazaar
Gigi Hadid Shares a Rare Photo Of 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai For New Year's
Gigi Hadid is very careful about how much she shares on social media when it comes to her two-year-old daughter Khai, but she gave fans a glimpse of her family's New Year's Eve plans this weekend. In a picture on her Instagram Stories, the toddler was show in her cute pajamas with one tiny hand through the strap of a sparkling gold Prada handbag.
Drew Barrymore Redesigned Her Kitchen and It’s Straight Out of a Dream
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Drew Barrymore has been busy redesigning her kitchen, taking fans along for the ride as she transforms her monochromatic wood-toned space into a glorious color-filled oasis using her brand new FLOWER Home Paint collection.
Blake Lively Shows Off Bare Bump Ahead of Baby No. 4’s Arrival: My Exercise Program ‘Isn’t Working’
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock Making jokes! Pregnant Blake Lively gave fans a glimpse of her bare bump while waiting for baby No. 4 — and quipped that her exercise plan isn't helping matters. "Been doing @donsaladino's workout program for months now," the Gossip Girl alum, 35, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 2. "Something isn’t working." The […]
Harper's Bazaar
Angelina Jolie, Daughter Shiloh, and Paul Mescal Were Photographed Getting Coffee Together
Angelina Jolie’s Show-Stopping Red Carpet Style Angelina Jolie’s Show-Stopping Red Carpet Style. Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt lived many Normal People fans' dreams: getting coffee with Paul Mescal. Jolie and her 16-year-old daughter were photographed out with Mescal at the Almeida Theatre café in London. The two saw Mescal perform in A Streetcar Named Desire there. You can see the fan-taken photo here, which originally appeared on a Paul Mescal fan account. Mescal was wearing a red T-shirt, while Jolie is in black with her hair half up, half down.
A Nature-Filled New Year! Jennifer Garner Rings In 2023 Up In The Snowy Mountains With Friends
Jennifer Garner spent the start of 2023 getting in touch with nature. On Monday, January 2, the 13 Going on 30 actress sent warm wishes to her fans on Instagram while spending the holiday weekend hiking in the snowy mountains with friends. "May your new year be filled with bluebird skies and brilliant women, with the health and safety to enjoy every bit of both. ✨," Garner, 50, captioned the multitude of photos from her crew's journey through the white covered hills. BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ GRAB BREAKFAST WHILE JENNIFER GARNER IS ON MOM DUTY, TAKES SON SAMUEL TO...
Harper's Bazaar
Did Kourtney Kardashian Ditch Her Signature Dark Hair for a Fiery Red Colored Bob?
Kourtney Kardashian's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Kourtney Kardashian's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. As the old adage saying goes: 'New Year, new me'. And one celebrity who is proving that very statement to be true is none other than Kourtney Kardashian with her new hair look. She's only gone and debuted a fiery red color for 2023!
Prince Harry accuses brother William of 2019 physical attack: report
Britain's Prince Harry recounts in his new book how he was physically "attacked" by his older brother Prince William during an argument in 2019, the Guardian reported Wednesday. Harry then told his older brother to leave.
BBC
Dinosaur Dippy to take up three-year Coventry residency
A popular dinosaur exhibit is to spend three years at a city museum. Dippy the Diplodocus will take up residence at Coventry's Herbert Art Gallery and Museum from 20 February. Museum bosses said there would be free ticketing to see the giant so all can enjoy the "world-class exhibition". The...
Harper's Bazaar
How the beauty industry will evolve in 2023
The only constant in beauty is change, and never more so than now. With technology accelerating the industry on- and offline at an unprecedented pace, alongside the troubling economic, environmental and political times we find ourselves in, 2023 will look like no other. With our priorities shifting alongside our ethical expectations, the industry is increasingly becoming more transparent and inclusive. And, whether it’s with innovation (from personalised supplements to gene-influencing skincare), our love for nostalgic trends (hello ‘butterfly’ haircut), or artists inspiring avant-garde experimentation, beauty is truly enabling uninhibited self-expression as well as evolved self-care.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Styles a Matrix-esque Coat with Athleisure
Leave it to Hailey Bieber to put an unconventional spin on athleisure. The model was photographed out and about in Los Angeles yesterday. She looked effortlessly cool in an all-black outfit, wearing a scoop bralette and flared yoga leggings from activewear brand Set Active. As a brand ambassador for Saint Laurent, Bieber layered up in a sweeping leather trench coat from the house's fall 2022 collection.
BBC
Stroll around old Duxford pubs proves unlikely New Year hit
A history enthusiast said he was amazed at the response after a walking tour of former pubs proved an unlikely social media hit. A tweet about a New Year's Day stroll around Duxford, Cambridgeshire, was seen 350,000 times within 48 hours. Organiser Mike Priestley said he only expected "a handful"...
CAR AND DRIVER
Driving in London Is a Right Good Time on the Wrong Side of the Road
From the January 2023 issue of Car and Driver. London is a tourist’s delight, but we aren’t just any old travelers. Send the rest of the family on the “Palaces and Parliament” walking tour. We’re going to drive. Ace Cafe. Located on the North Circular...
Ant Anstead’s son Hudson, 3, visits UK for first time in family photos
Christmas across the pond! Ant Anstead spent the holidays in the United Kingdom, bringing his 3-year-old son, Hudson, to his native country for the first time. “What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!” the motor specialist captioned an Instagram slideshow Tuesday with the toddler and his half-siblings, Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16. “Hudzo and I spent Christmas morning on the sandy beach of Laguna then the rest of Christmas Day on a flight to the UK!!” he explained. “His first time ever out the US.” Anstead, 43, went on to document his family’s “muddy boots woodland walk,” their shopping adventure in...
Madonna releases the demo version of her song Back That Up To The Beat while visiting Malawi
In a new clip shared to her Instagram, the Queen of Pop, 64, was seen with Malawian children who danced cheerfully to her new song Back That Up To The Beat.
Jennifer Lopez Marks an Enchanting New Year's Eve With a Daring V-Neck Gown That Showcases Her Toned Physique
While some of us stayed home on the couch in yoga pants, Jennifer Lopez chose to go the glamorous route for her New Year’s Eve celebration. The 53-year-old actress looked stunning in a form-fitting gown that showed off her athletic figure. Lopez shared snippets of her night ushering in 2023 in a cute Instagram Reel set to Ella Fitzgerald’s “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” (See the video HERE.)The festive ensemble had a plunging V-neckline on her red-silk top paired with the lush black skirt of the gown. The outfit was tied together with a statement belt with a floral...
