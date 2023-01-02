The Financial Services sector comprises banks, investment houses, finance, real estate, and insurance companies. The financial services industry has emerged resilient and successfully navigated unprecedented levels of uncertainty in the past few quarters. However, it has been a volatile year for stocks and the third quarter was no different. Q3 was a mixed bag when it came to investor sentiment - it started with a stock market rally but left investors clamoring for more at the end. At the beginning of the third quarter, the market expected a slower pace of rate hike, however, that was not the case. Q3 was marked by sky-high inflation, uncertain geopolitical conditions, rising rates, looming recession fears, and a strong dollar. The Fed is expected to keep increasing the interest rates with the intention to curb the rising inflation supported by strong economic indicators.

