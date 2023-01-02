ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

loganwoodbine.com

3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging

DES MOINES — Over 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid — impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
iowatorch.com

Reynolds, legislative leaders decline participation in preview forum

(The Center Square) – Iowa Capitol Press Association announced on Tuesday it has cancelled the 2023 edition of its annual legislative preview, which has taken place annually for more than two decades. Republicans Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, and Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley,...
103.3 WJOD

The New Year Brings New Laws to Iowa in 2023

With a brand new year comes brand new laws taking effect in states across the country. Iowa has a few of their own that took effect at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, 2023. Some of these range from menial to important. I've broken down four that appear to be the most significant:
KIMT

Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding

DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
KCJJ

Pre filed bills ready for consideration in 2023 Iowa legislative session

The Iowa Legislature will consider a variety of pre-filed bills ahead of next week’s 2023 session debut. The Gazette reports that each year, the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency collects proposed legislation filed ahead of the upcoming session, posting them online. The State Public Safety Department is asking...
kiwaradio.com

Ethanol industry could face significant roadblocks this year

IARN — A new year and a new Congress bring new challenges for the ethanol industry, especially when it comes to making significant progress. Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said that, unfortunately, he doesn’t see things changing too much with a GOP-controlled House and a Democrat-led Senate.
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP trifecta dropped the ball with vets

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party—until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt those in power. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such...
KCCI.com

New law for bottle and can redemption now effective

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
kciiradio.com

Gish to Lead Victim Services at Iowa Attorney General’s Office

On Friday, Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird announced the hiring of Washington County Attorney John Gish as Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services. Gish will lead the office that administers funding, training, advocacy, outreach, and coordination of victim services and victim support throughout Iowa. In a press release, Gish states, “I am honored to have this opportunity to bring my fight for crime victims to the state level. As Washington County Attorney, I made it the office’s mission to focus on victims when considering what is just. I will bring that same passion to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to ensure everything the Victim Services office is doing does the most for survivors of crime.” Gish’s last day in office has not been announced. The Washington County Board of Supervisors will have to decide whether to appoint a replacement county attorney or set a special election.
superhits1027.com

Property tax reform a 2023 priority for Iowa GOP lawmakers

DES MOINES — Key Republican lawmakers are making it clear property tax reform will be a priority for the 2023 Iowa legislature, which starts next Monday. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver suggests it may take a while to come up with a plan, though. “All options are on the table with property taxes,” Whitver says. “It’s a really complicated issue and so we’re really taking a holistic look at it to see what is the best long-term strategy as far as property tax goes.”
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023

(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
KGLO News

Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds

DES MOINES — State Auditor Rob Sand has two main policy recommendations for the 2023 legislature. Sand is again asking lawmakers to raise the penalty for those convicted of significant crimes involving tax dollars. “Making large scale theft of public funds a mandatory prison sentence,” Sand says.
WHO 13

‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student

DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000

An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
Radio Iowa

National survey finds drugs in the systems of many Iowa drivers in accidents

A new study finds more than 45% of seriously injured drivers in Iowa had at least one drug in their system. Tim Brown is the director of Drugged Driving Research at the National Advanced Driving Simulator at the University of Iowa. Brown says the study will help better direct messaging to prevent people from driving impaired, but it shows all drivers should be aware of other motorists around them.
