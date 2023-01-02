ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 2

Related
loganwoodbine.com

3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging

DES MOINES — Over 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid — impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Gish to Lead Victim Services at Iowa Attorney General’s Office

On Friday, Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird announced the hiring of Washington County Attorney John Gish as Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services. Gish will lead the office that administers funding, training, advocacy, outreach, and coordination of victim services and victim support throughout Iowa. In a press release, Gish states, “I am honored to have this opportunity to bring my fight for crime victims to the state level. As Washington County Attorney, I made it the office’s mission to focus on victims when considering what is just. I will bring that same passion to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to ensure everything the Victim Services office is doing does the most for survivors of crime.” Gish’s last day in office has not been announced. The Washington County Board of Supervisors will have to decide whether to appoint a replacement county attorney or set a special election.
IOWA STATE
103.3 WJOD

The New Year Brings New Laws to Iowa in 2023

With a brand new year comes brand new laws taking effect in states across the country. Iowa has a few of their own that took effect at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, 2023. Some of these range from menial to important. I've broken down four that appear to be the most significant:
IOWA STATE
YAHOO!

Incoming Iowa attorney general Brenna Bird tells 19 staffers to resign

The incoming, newly elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New law for bottle and can redemption now effective

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Tax reform, E-15 mandates, part of new 2023 Iowa laws

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 11 new laws took place in Iowa, Sunday to start the new year. Most new laws take effect in July after the Iowa General Assembly’s regular session in the first part of the year. However, some laws can be written to start at different times.
IOWA STATE
iowatorch.com

Reynolds, legislative leaders decline participation in preview forum

(The Center Square) – Iowa Capitol Press Association announced on Tuesday it has cancelled the 2023 edition of its annual legislative preview, which has taken place annually for more than two decades. Republicans Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, and Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley,...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding

DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nineteen different employees in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, including deputies and division directors, were asked to resign from their positions as Brenna Bird (R) will take the position over from Democrat Tom Miller (D). Bird beat Miller, the country’s longest-serving state Attorney General,...
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

State GOP Prioritizing School Vouchers in New Session

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Republicans who have absolute control over state government want to dismantle the traditional system of public school funding where state funds go to the district of residence and transfer the money to the district parents choose. Governor Kim...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000

An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
Radio Iowa

National survey finds drugs in the systems of many Iowa drivers in accidents

A new study finds more than 45% of seriously injured drivers in Iowa had at least one drug in their system. Tim Brown is the director of Drugged Driving Research at the National Advanced Driving Simulator at the University of Iowa. Brown says the study will help better direct messaging to prevent people from driving impaired, but it shows all drivers should be aware of other motorists around them.
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning

A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP trifecta dropped the ball with vets

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party—until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt those in power. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student

DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy