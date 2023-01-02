ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

New Hartford girls pull away to beat CVA in Kasner Klassic final

By Jon Rathbun, Times Telegram
 2 days ago
Tri-Valley League foes New Hartford and Central Valley Academy kept their game close for three quarters before New Hartford's Spartans made a run in the fourth and claimed the Kasner Klassic championship in Little Falls Thursday evening.

Leading the girls from Central Valley Academy by one point entering the final quarter, the Spartans outscored the Thunder 18-0 over the course of the final eight-minute period and posted a 57-38 victory. Neither team had led by more than five prior to that.

The annual Kasner Klassic was one of several basketball tournaments featuring area teams with schools on break for the holidays. New Hartford won the championship in Little Falls while the Poland Tornadoes were champions at Fabius-Pompey, Westmoreland was a winner in Oriskany, and girls from West Canada Valley and Unatego had wrapped up titles at Adirondack and Cooperstown the night before.

For the boys, the unbeaten Central Valley Academy Thunder defeated the host school to repeat as the West Canada Valley Sports Boosters Holiday Tournament, and fellow unbeaten Dolgeville won in Canajoharie.

Kasner Klassic

Neither New Hartford (3-1) nor Central Valley Academy (2-4) had led by more than seven points through the first three quarters and New Hartford's Spartans carried a 39-38 lead into the fourth when they outscored the Thunder 18-0 and claimed the championship with a 57-38 win in Little Falls.

Ava Brazier scored 13 points while Kacey Richards and Emily Alt, the tournament's most valuable player, each scored 11 for New Hartford which had beaten tournament host Little Falls 50-36 the night before in a postponed first round game.

Richards and Danielle Lucas were picked for the tournament's all-star team along with Payton Lynch and Avery Rich from Central Valley Academy, Alexis Kress from Little Falls, and Soren Veit-Scott from Canajoharie.

Lynch had set a school record with eight three-pointers - all in the first half - in the Thunder's first round win over Canajoharie Tuesday, and Rich had led the team with 20 points in the championship game.

Kress scored 19 points in Little Falls' 50-26 win over Canajoharie in the consolation game.

F-P Sports Boosters tourney

Poland ran its record to 6-1 with a 54-19 rout of Fabius-Pompey on the Falcons-home floor in Thursday's final.

Logan Cookinham, the tournment's most valuable player, had 22 points, eight steals and six rebounds in the championship game while Maddison Haver added 12 points with eight rebounds, four steals and four assists.

The Tornadoes had beaten Cincinnatus 51-24 the night before and repeated as tournament champion. Poland beat Fabius-Pompey 65-25 in the 2021 final.

Oriskany Holiday Hoops

The Westmoreland Bulldogs came from behind and extended their win streak to six games by beating Oriskany's Redskins 61-57 in Thursday's final.

The Bulldogs (6-1) trailed 45-41 after three quarters and outscored the Redskins (3-6) 20-12 in the fourth. The teams had been tied at halftime. Ella McGregor scored 28 points to lead Westmoreland while Madelynne Enos added 13.

Westmoreland was a 65-49 winner over Frankfort-Schuyler in Wednesday's first round.

Frankfort-Schuyler got 21 points and 11 rebounds from Madison Kelly in a 47-40 win over Canastota in the consolation game.

Boys

WCV Sports Boosters tourney

Tournament most valuable player Jaylon O'Neal scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and Central Valley Academy beat West Canada Valley on its home floor for the second year in a row.

Central Valley Academy (9-0) had been a 74-58 winner in last year's tournament final but trailed 30-27 at halftime Thursday. The visitors took the lead in the third quarter on the way to 63-51 victory.

West Canada Valley's Indians (4-3) had led by seven points before TJ Luke and O'Neal had the final two baskets of the first half and Central Valley Academy pulled even at 35 early in the second half. The Thunder took the lead with a 14-4 run featuring five points each from O'Neal and Deacon Judd.

Judd, who had kept Central Valley Academy in striking distance with his 13-point first half, finished with a game-high 22 points and was picked for the tournament's all-star team with West Canada Valley's Brayden Shepardson, Mt. Markham's Jake Senko and Onondaga's Sam McIntosh.

Camerohn Ludwig led West Canada Valley with 19 points while Shepardson had 13 the day after reaching the 1,000 mark for his career.

Senko scored 20 points and Gio Barletta had 26 in Mt. Markham's 76-40 win in the consolation game.

Andy Palmer Christmas Classic

Dolgeville ran its record to 8-0 by beating Section II Schoharie 45-33 in the title game in Canajoharie.

The Blue Devils led 17-13 at halftime and maintained that four-point advantage until outscoring Schoharie Indians 17-9 in the fourth quarter.

Blue Devil Kamryn Comstock was the tournament's most valuable player and teammate Michael Blaskey was selected for the all-star team with Matt Bernhardt from Schoharie, Julio Fairley from Canajoharie and Max Horvath from Cherry Valley-Springfield.

Fairley scored 28 points Thursday and Zach Herget added 17 as Canajoharie Cougars defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield's Patriots 60-50 in the consolation game for their first win of the season.

