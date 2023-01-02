Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Freezing drizzle leading to slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Freezing drizzle is leading to patchy slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning. Temperatures are below freezing leading to the drizzle freezing on contact on any untreated surfaces. Drizzle will be possible through 8-9 am, and as a result many school districts...
KGLO News
Ice Storm Warning cancelled, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of listening area
Freezing rain continues to diminish across the area, with temperatures rising above freezing over much of the area while over far northwest Iowa the precipitation will transition to snow. The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this afternoon and into Wednesday in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory.
KAAL-TV
Snow showers continue into Thursday morning
There are still some pockets of drizzle out there with snow showers. The drizzle component will escape us tonight and leave some lingering snow showers through about 9 AM on Thursday. Accumulations will pick back up again with the onset of night time. But only minor. They’ll range from minimal amounts in north Iowa to 1.5″ north of US 14.
KCCI.com
Crashes cause traffic backups as light snow falls
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple crashes reported throughout central Iowa caused traffic backups Wednesday morning. Light snow fell, making some roads slick. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
superhits1027.com
⚠🧊❄Ice Storm Warning through Noon, Winter Weather Advisory until Noon Wednesday⚠🧊❄
…Icing Continues Across Portions of Northern Iowa…. Freezing rain continues over portions of northwest into north central Iowa this morning with precipitation expected to become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas into this afternoon. However, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate...
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Continues; Some Roads Impassable
Northwest Iowa — A winter storm is dropping freezing rain and snow. Watches and warnings are posted throughout the state. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice wasn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it still created very slick sidewalks and roadways. The...
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to go on top of ice that’s already causing problems
An Ice Storm Warning is posted for nearly 30 counties across western and northern Iowa as a winter storm drops freezing rain, which forecasters say should soon turn to snow. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice isn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it’s still creating very slick sidewalks and roadways. “We have had reports of some icing across northwest into northern Iowa,” Zogg says. “The reports we’ve received so far been about an eighth of an inch or about a quarter of an inch of icing.”
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
KEYC
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
superhits1027.com
⚠🧊❄Significant ice accumulations followed by snow⚠🧊❄
A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages.
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population
(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
KCCI.com
The Iowa DOT talks their strategy for the big winter storm and what changes are to come
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa DOT snowplow drivers are enjoying some much-deserved downtime after last week's snowstorm was all hands on deck. High winds and blowing snow created dangerous conditions on the road and the organization says they were prepared. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to the Iowa DOT to...
