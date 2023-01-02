ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

newsradioklbj.com

APD’s Holiday ‘No Refusal’ Nabs 85

The Austin Police Department’s latest holiday “No Refusal” period came to an end this week. Drivers who are suspected of being drunk behind the wheel can have their blood forcibly drawn during these initiatives if they refuse a breath test. Between December 15 and January 1, 85...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

At Least 3 Shot at East Austin House Party

The Austin Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Tuesday involving multiple people. According to reports, police got multiple calls about gunfire coming from the 1100 block of Ebert Avenue, near Givens Park, and upon arrival were met with a chaotic scene of people fleeing on foot and by vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT

An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver

KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
KINGSLAND, TX
fox44news.com

Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Man arrested after assault on UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested on Monday afternoon after an assault on the University of Texas at Austin campus. The University of Texas Police Department (UTPD) said the incident happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 1 p.m. Police said a UT-affiliated person was walking...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Gourdough's Donuts airstream stolen, neighbors experiencing similar theft

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Austin-staple Gourdough's Donuts had an airstream stolen in Bastrop County over the Christmas weekend. During the Christmas weekend in 2022, the owners of Gourdough's Donuts reported that an airstream that was opening in the future was stolen. The owners went onto the brand's Instagram page to inform its followers of what had occurred during the holiday season.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX

