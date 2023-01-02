Read full article on original website
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
APD release drawing of north Austin kidnapping suspect
The Austin Police Department released a drawing of a man Wednesday who was suspected of kidnapping a child in north Austin in November 2022, according to a APD news release.
APD arrests 2 teens in October homicide investigation
The Austin Police Department said it made two arrests in connection to an October homicide investigation where a teen was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway.
newsradioklbj.com
APD’s Holiday ‘No Refusal’ Nabs 85
The Austin Police Department’s latest holiday “No Refusal” period came to an end this week. Drivers who are suspected of being drunk behind the wheel can have their blood forcibly drawn during these initiatives if they refuse a breath test. Between December 15 and January 1, 85...
APD looking for vehicle in southeast Austin hit-and-run
The Austin Police Department released vehicle details for a suspect wanted in a southeast Austin hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured, according to a APD news release.
Missing baby found, search for parents still active, APD says
Missing 2-month-old Austin baby found, but the search for her parents is still active, APD said.
Police: 5 arrested, 3 hurt after east Austin party shooting
APD said during a briefing that 911 received multiple reports of a house party in the area and gunfire was heard erupting from the party.
newsradioklbj.com
At Least 3 Shot at East Austin House Party
The Austin Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Tuesday involving multiple people. According to reports, police got multiple calls about gunfire coming from the 1100 block of Ebert Avenue, near Givens Park, and upon arrival were met with a chaotic scene of people fleeing on foot and by vehicle.
85 DWI arrests made during Austin’s ‘No Refusal’ holiday initiative
The "No Refusal" period ran from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1.
fox7austin.com
Deputies looking for owner of stolen item after suspect's arrest in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Police and deputies have arrested a suspect accused of stealing items from a business in La Grange and now they're hoping to identify other victims. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it helped La Grange police solve the case on Tuesday, Jan. 3. after the suspect was caught on camera.
wtaw.com
Chase Involving A Bastrop County Murder Suspect Starts In Bryan And Ends North Of Navasota
Highway 6 was closed north of Navasota in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a chase that began in north Bryan. According to a Bryan police news release, just after 1 p.m. BPD officers assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a person wanted for murder out of Bastrop County. The pursuit,...
DPS investigating deadly crash in Bastrop County
According to DPS, the crash was reported on FM 2336 near State Highway 95. That is just north of Camp Swift or 7 miles north of the City of Bastrop.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT
An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver
KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Bicyclist recovering after colliding into Austin police car early Monday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A bicyclist is recovering in the hospital after colliding into the front of an Austin police car early Monday morning. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), the bicyclist hit the front of an APD cruiser around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, in front of the Northchase apartment complex on West Rundberg Lane in North Austin.
fox7austin.com
2 men arrested for illegally dumping 1,900 pounds of tires onto private property in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Two men were arrested for dumping over 1,900 pounds of tires onto a private property in Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 2, deputies received a call in regard to illegal dumping on private property in Cedar Creek. The property owner arrived...
fox44news.com
Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
Man arrested after assault on UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested on Monday afternoon after an assault on the University of Texas at Austin campus. The University of Texas Police Department (UTPD) said the incident happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 1 p.m. Police said a UT-affiliated person was walking...
Gourdough's Donuts airstream stolen, neighbors experiencing similar theft
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Austin-staple Gourdough's Donuts had an airstream stolen in Bastrop County over the Christmas weekend. During the Christmas weekend in 2022, the owners of Gourdough's Donuts reported that an airstream that was opening in the future was stolen. The owners went onto the brand's Instagram page to inform its followers of what had occurred during the holiday season.
fox7austin.com
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
newsradioklbj.com
Williamson County Fire Marshal Investigates After Blaze Displaces 21
The Williamson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that broke out at the Terrastone Travesia apartment complex on 3701 Quick Hill Road. The blaze broke out just after 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Round Rock, Pflugerville and Austin fire departments responded to the scene. The...
