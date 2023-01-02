Read full article on original website
wdkx.com
Free Electronic Waste Recycling In New York State New Law Now In Effect
Looking to recycle some of the old electronics you’ve been holding on to because you don’t want to pay to dispose of them?. Now there are more options as New York State has new rules that allows you to recycle electronics for FREE. The revised state law for...
wdkx.com
Should Schools Bring Back Mask Mandates Again?
Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19, RSV, and other viruses 2 New Jersey school districts are reinforcing mask mandates again. The policy goes into effect when students return back to school from winter break the mandate is planned to stay in place until at least mid January. In Monroe...
wdkx.com
Gas Prices Could Rise Again
We could be paying more at the pump soon as the New York State gas tax cap has ended. Since the gas tax was suspended back in June drivers in our area were saving $0.24 per gallon. https://www.rochesterfirst.com/economy/cap-on-gas-taxes-set-to-expire-in-rochester-residents-react-to-potential-price-hike/
