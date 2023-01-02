Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Henderson gas line to be moved; Officials say expect flames
The city of Henderson announced a project update with a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Henderson announces Transfer Station changes
The city of Henderson announced a change regarding the use of Henderson Transfer Station.
EFD provides brief update on Garvin Street fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department officials held a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates on their progress with the Garvin Street fire. During the press conference, officials said there is currently no connection between the Garvin Street fire and the Morton Avenue fire from last year. The fire started on Saturday morning […]
hancockclarion.com
From triplets to “The Wilson Twelve”
You may remember the front page story in The Clarion written by the late Sam Roberts about the birth of Hancock County native, Shannon Vandgrift’s, triplets in 1995. He wrote their birth at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital on Sunday, July 23rd, 1995, “may well have contributed to local history.”
k105.com
Madisonville fast food restaurant struck by lightning
A Madisonville fast food restaurant has been struck by lightning. The Madisonville Fire Department along with other fire departments responded just after midnight Tuesday morning to the Burger King on Chelsa Drive and observed smoke coming from the building, according to multiple media reports. The lightning strike started a fire...
WBKO
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
14news.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
14news.com
Continuing Coverage: Former students of boarding school in Ohio Co. share their experience
DUNDEE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police recently arrested three family members who ran a boarding school called Pilgrims Rest Ministry and Reconciliation in Ohio County. Kelly, Jonathan and Amanda Vanderkooi are each facing abuse charges. After their arrest, former Pilgrims Rest students are speaking out about the abuse they...
city-countyobserver.com
Ascension St Vincent New Years Baby in Evansville
Ascension St. Vincent, Labor and Delivery teams at Ascension St. Vincent are thrilled to announce our first babies born in 2023!. We’re happy to welcome baby Axel Herrera Hildago Junior, who was born at 10:56 A.M. at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. (Last name is “Herrera Hildago”.) He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is 18 3/4inches long.
14news.com
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning. You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by. This happened just before...
Indiana Woman’s Tale of Surviving a Serial Killer in Kentucky Now Part of Hulu Series
Evansville, Indiana native Holly K. Dunn is the only known survivor of Angel Maturino Resendiz, the man known as the Railroad Killer, and now Holly's story is part of a series on Hulu. Sole Survivor. While out with her boyfriend one night in August of 1997, as they were walking...
k105.com
Semi flips onto its side on Wax Road
Wax Road was blocked Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer flipped on the roadway. Tuesday afternoon at approximately 11:45, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clay Boone and the Wax Fire Department responded to the accident at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Wax Road. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found that a Western Express (based out of Nashville, Tennessee) semi carrying a load of lumber had flipped onto its side while attempting a right turn from Lone Oak Road onto Wax Road.
owensboroliving.com
Something Old, Something New…
The old English rhyme, “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” describes the items a bride should have with her on her wedding day. Locally, the community is fortunate to have unique options for weddings and events, including a few new options that have recently emerged. Putting our own spin on the popular saying, let’s take a quick peek at a few of the options around Owensboro for those planning their big day.
14news.com
Owensboro Health launches new emergency room visit system
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has launched a new way for patients to make emergency room visits. According to a press release, no sign up or app download is needed with this new system. Officials say when a patient goes to the ER, their cell phone number will be...
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
