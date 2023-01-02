Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Two Charged With Murder In Collinsville Homicide On Princeton Avenue
EDWARDSVILLE - Two are in custody on $3 million and $2 million bonds and charged with murder in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 1, 2023, in Collinsville. Authorities apprehended Albert Campos, 18, and Matias L. Herrera, 26, in regard to the shooting. De-Santiago was waiting for his girlfriend at...
edglentoday.com
Man Charged With Mob Action After Disturbance In Downtown Collinsville On New Year's Day
COLLINSVILLE - Two individuals were found deceased in the parking lot in the rear of 103 W. Main St. in Downtown Collinsville on Jan. 1, 2023. Over the course of the last three days, Collinsville Police Department investigators have worked diligently on the case. The following individuals were pronounced deceased...
Vigil for slain Collinsville 18-year-old; authorities announce arrests
During a news conference Tuesday, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced they've found the men they believe are responsible for Miguel Villegas De-Santiago's death.
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
KMOV
Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – Shock and disbelief follows the shooting inside the Dobbs Tire and Auto in Maryland Heights Wednesday, which ended with a 52-year-old man dead. “It’s not normal,” Maryland Heights Resident Rick Sullivan shared. “It’s kind of crazy. I’ve lived here eight years. This isn’t something...
Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business
An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights.
wgel.com
Highland Man Charged With Attacking Officers
On Monday, January 2, at approximately 12:11 AM, the Highland Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of Pine Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers met with the parties involved. During an exchange of information, the suspect, 35 year old Patrick J. Kernan, of Highland, allegedly became combative with officers. An altercation reportedly ended with officers being battered while attempting to detain Kernan.
Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
Life sentence for St. Louis man convicted of killing actress outside her home
A St. Louis man will spend upwards of four decades behind bars after being sentenced for the 2021 murder of an actress outside her south city home.
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police Respond To Stabbing, Suspect Is Arrested
ALTON - At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, the Alton Police Department was notified of a stabbing that occurred at 2208 Gillis St., Alton, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said today. Officers arrived and determined that a male subject had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation with...
starvedrock.media
Collinsville man killed in fatal shooting New Year's Day
MADISON COUNTY — A Collinsville man was killed in a fatal shooting New Year's Day, police said Monday. The shooting victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago, 18, of Collinsville. Madison County Sheriff's deputies responding to a shooting call about 2:10 p.m. Sunday found Santiago shot in a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
Man charged after road rage leads to gunfire in Clayton
A man is behind bars after a road rage incident last week led to gunfire in Clayton.
Gun fires inside car that crashed into dumpster, causing fire early Wednesday morning
A startling crash in the middle of the night awakens neighbors in St. Louis City to the sound of gunshots.
Woman identified in fatal St. Louis New Year’s hit-and-run
Police responded to the 1100 block of N. Kingshighway Blvd. on January 1 around 1:40 a.m. for a hit-and-run.
Police investigate Fenton sporting goods store burglary Tuesday morning
Police are at a Fenton sporting goods store Tuesday morning after burglars targeted the business.
Fight at Collinsville pub ends with double fatal shooting
Two men were shot and killed overnight Sunday during an ongoing confrontation in downtown Collinsville.
Thieves break into Fenton sporting goods store, steal firearms Tuesday
FENTON, Mo. — A break-in occurred early Tuesday morning at Denny Dennis Sporting Goods in Fenton, according to St. Louis County police. Police said an unknown number of suspects broke into the business at about 4 a.m. on Gravois Road, and eight to 10 firearms were reported stolen. Police...
myleaderpaper.com
Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in alleged burglary at Hillsboro-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in connection with an alleged burglary at a home in the 4400 block of Hwy. A in the Hillsboro area. The person reportedly damaged walls inside the home while stealing wiring and then crashed a truck through the rear wall of the garage to get away, causing an estimated $25,000 in damage, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
