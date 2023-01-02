ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Two Charged With Murder In Collinsville Homicide On Princeton Avenue

EDWARDSVILLE - Two are in custody on $3 million and $2 million bonds and charged with murder in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 1, 2023, in Collinsville. Authorities apprehended Albert Campos, 18, and Matias L. Herrera, 26, in regard to the shooting. De-Santiago was waiting for his girlfriend at...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Major Case Squad activated in Madison County

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – Shock and disbelief follows the shooting inside the Dobbs Tire and Auto in Maryland Heights Wednesday, which ended with a 52-year-old man dead. “It’s not normal,” Maryland Heights Resident Rick Sullivan shared. “It’s kind of crazy. I’ve lived here eight years. This isn’t something...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
wgel.com

Highland Man Charged With Attacking Officers

On Monday, January 2, at approximately 12:11 AM, the Highland Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of Pine Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers met with the parties involved. During an exchange of information, the suspect, 35 year old Patrick J. Kernan, of Highland, allegedly became combative with officers. An altercation reportedly ended with officers being battered while attempting to detain Kernan.
HIGHLAND, IL
FOX2Now

Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Alton Police Respond To Stabbing, Suspect Is Arrested

ALTON - At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, the Alton Police Department was notified of a stabbing that occurred at 2208 Gillis St., Alton, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said today. Officers arrived and determined that a male subject had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation with...
ALTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Collinsville man killed in fatal shooting New Year's Day

MADISON COUNTY — A Collinsville man was killed in a fatal shooting New Year's Day, police said Monday. The shooting victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago, 18, of Collinsville. Madison County Sheriff's deputies responding to a shooting call about 2:10 p.m. Sunday found Santiago shot in a...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
CENTRALIA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in alleged burglary at Hillsboro-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in connection with an alleged burglary at a home in the 4400 block of Hwy. A in the Hillsboro area. The person reportedly damaged walls inside the home while stealing wiring and then crashed a truck through the rear wall of the garage to get away, causing an estimated $25,000 in damage, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy