Houston, TX

Houston police investigating 2 shootings on first Monday of new year

By Jeff Ehling
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

Two people are in the hospital after two separate shootings across Houston overnight.

The first incident happened on Old Spanish Trial, where a woman was shot while simply walking down the street, police said. The other shooting happened on Meadowglen Lane in southwest Houston and sent an 18-year-old to the hospital.

Houston police do not have anyone in custody for either of the shootings.

Meadowglen Lane

The 18-year-old was hit by gunfire around 1 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of his apartment complex in the 9800 block of Meadowglen.

Police said the young man had just gotten off work and was returning home when he came across someone in the parking lot of the complex.

Investigators are not sure what happened between the two individuals, but at some point, the suspect opened fire, shooting the 18-year-old twice in the abdomen.

The victim ran away to his apartment and called for help, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Old Spanish Trail

The other shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Old Spanish Trail.

Police said a woman was simply walking down the street when she was hit twice by bullets being fired from two vehicles.

"The shooting between the two vehicles led to stray bullets going down the street and hitting the victim as she was walking down the street," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "She received two gunshot wounds."

Police said the woman is in stable condition at the hospital.

In both cases, the shooters are still on the run. If you have any information, you're encouraged to call the Houston Police Department.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

