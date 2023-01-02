Read full article on original website
Clay City man charged over delivery driver shooting
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony. The […]
Police dogs track down 3 after pursuit in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three individuals were apprehended following a police pursuit in Terre Haute Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Sergeant Dale Blunk, the pursuit began around noon on Canal Road near the I-70 overpass when a THPD officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. That vehicle instead fled into […]
WISH-TV
Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing into a Monroe County sheriff's deputy's patrol car Tuesday night. On Jan. 3 around 11:50 p.m., a Monroe County deputy was on-duty and driving westbound on West Country Club Drive, near South Banta Drive, when he saw an eastbound Jeep flash its fog lights as if to alert oncoming traffic to a hazard.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Brian Riker, 51, of Plainville, was arrested on counts of Child Molesting – Fondling or Touching with Child Under 14, Sexual Misconduct with Minor/Fondling, and Domestic Battery. Bond was set at $100,000 and bond was posted.
Impaired driver hits Monroe County deputy head on
A crash involving a drunk driver and a deputy patrol vehicle was caught on camera Tuesday night. The deputy suffered a minor injury.
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
WTHI
Cable company contractor accused in downtown Terre Haute vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested the person they believe is responsible for several acts of vandalism. Robert Wood is facing felony charges of arson and criminal mischief. Police believe he damaged electrical boxes and set fires in downtown Terre Haute. They say wood...
vincennespbs.org
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” […]
wbiw.com
Greene County General Hospital now has a police department
LINTON – Greene County General Hospital has implemented its own police department. Chief of Police Bryan Woodall said the hospital has had a security force since 2013 but had trouble finding officers. Woodall has served as Manager of Public Safety at the hospital since 2013. He has served for more than 30 years in law enforcement.
There’s a new sheriff in town in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new name to their long-running list of sheriffs. Over 200 years of history has led up to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven being sworn in as new sheriff. “Sheriff Vanoven is now in command of the Sheriff’s Office,” officials with the sheriff’s department shared […]
WTHI
Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents. Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve. At the scene, officers found a...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County has a new deputy prosecutor
There’s a new addition to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office. Andrew Carnall has been named as a deputy prosecutor. Carnall previously served as the elected Wells County prosecuting attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and has several years of prosecuting experience. Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after admitting to Troopers the meth was his
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement served a search warrant on Thursday, December 22 at a home at 276 Rawlins Mill Road. Troopers arrested 52-year-old Byron Ira on a charge of possession of meth. The search warrant was in reference to Ira’s...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested on auto theft and meth charges after stealing a motorcycle
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested on Tuesday, December 27, after an investigation by the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section. During the early morning hours of that day, troopers received information that a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen from the area of State Road 446 and Henderson Creek Road.
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after three juveniles were caught consuming alcoholic beverages
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after police say she furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. According to a probable cause affidavit, on December 16th at 11:57 p.m., Bedford Police officers were called to 1707 24th Street to assist Lawrence County Probation in reference to three juveniles consuming alcoholic beverages in the home.
wbiw.com
Brawl leads to arrest of Bedford man
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, December 27 after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic fight at 10:47 p.m. at 1150 Butterfly Lane. While deputies were en route they were informed a gun may be involved. An Indiana...
wbiw.com
French Lick native reports to duty at ISP Jasper Post
JASPER – On December 15, 2022, eleven probationary Indiana State Police troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School...
