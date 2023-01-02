Read full article on original website
New Year’s goodies
I looked in the handbook for local columnists to see what you are supposed to write about for the first week of the New Year. It suggested you call a friend and ask what they are looking for in the coming year. So I did. A lovely lady stands beside...
News and Notes from the Community Center
Volunteers welcomed: Start the New Year off right. Have you ever wanted to be part of something fun? Meaningful? Engaging? We are looking for friendly/outgoing people who are good listeners to Meet and Greet visitors to The Community Center. Your work schedule would be flexible – either morning or afternoon for a few hours to fit your schedule. The hours we are open are 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
$3 million grant to repair historic Maine Irish Heritage Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The old Saint Dominic's church in the heart of Portland has had several lives since it was built. With the massive sanctuary finished in 1892, Bob Kearney said it's held up "really well." But it is showing its age in places. The Catholic church closed in...
Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant
It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
Stephanie A. Page
Stephanie A. Page, 70, of Old Stage Road, Woolwich died Dec. 26, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Boothbay Harbor on March 24, 1952, a daughter of Harold S. Page Jr. and Lillian M. (Giles) Page. Stephanie graduated from Wiscasset High School. She lived on Long Lake in...
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
Saramae E. Edgerly
Saramae Evelyn Edgerly, 80, of Whitefield, passed away peacefully at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta on Dec. 30, 2022. Saramae was born in New Britain, Connecticut on July 29, 1942, to Richard A. and Ida Mae (Wright) Pipkin. She was a past member of the Grange in Southington, Connecticut, and...
Farewell and thanks
Friends, I want to thank you for all your support over the past 30 years. I am retiring now, and I’m so grateful for having had this career in this Midcoast community. I’m grateful for the generosity I’ve witnessed, the dedication of people who work every day helping others, and the commitment we make to help our neighbors and make this an even stronger community for all of us.
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck
It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
Theodore H. Wacholtz
Theodore Hubert “Ted” Wacholtz died Dec. 25, 2022 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta, ME. He was a disabled veteran who suffered many maladies, including a rare disease called” Stiff Person Syndrome.”. Ted was born Feb. 27, 1949 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Hubert and Marie (Henning)...
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
Thurlow C. ‘Butch’ Brewer
Thurlow Carl “Butch” Brewer of Murray Hill Road, East Boothbay died Dec. 29, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. He was born March 11, 1943 in Damariscotta, son of Carl “Bo” and Carrie Thompson Brewer. He was educated in the local school system, served in the U.S. Navy and spent nearly all of his life as a commercial fisherman.
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
Vaughn M. Gray
Vaughn Merle Gray, 69, of Old Stage Road, Woolwich died Dec. 17, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Bath on Aug. 10, 1953, a son of Earl and Betty Gray. He graduated from Morse High School in the Class of 1971. He attended trade school for plumbing and received his master plumbing license. He entered the U.S. Navy. He was employed by Bath Iron Works as a plumber, retiring in 2017.
Youth cross-country ski clinic
Midcoast Conservancy’s annual Youth XC-Ski Clinic for kids ages 5-12 for six weeks, from Jan. 7 to Feb. 11, 9:30-11 a.m. at Hidden Valley Nature Center (HVNC) in Jefferson. The clinic is the perfect setting for skiers of different levels to gain confidence and enjoy HVNC’s trails. Instructors use fun, non-competitive methods to get the skiers out on the trails having a great time each week.
Portland trail bridges washed out by pre-Christmas storm
Due to the huge storm just before Christmas, some walking bridges are washed out in Portland, and it could be a while before they're all fixed. Portland Trails says that some bridges in the Fore River Sanctuary are destroyed, leaving it up to hikers to find their own way to get around.
Michael A. Dunning Jr.
Michael A. “Alex” Dunning Jr., 32, of Bog Road, Wiscasset died Dec. 22, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Damariscotta on July 6, 1990, a son of Michael A. Dunning Sr. and Danielle L. Koughan. He attended Woolwich schools and Wiscasset High School....
Investors in Freeport retail space see a downtown on cusp of transition
Commercial spaces that had seen vacancy rates as high as 75% are now being filled by investors in a portfolio of four buildings and a parking lot in downtown Freeport. “We have tons of inquiries and interest,” Stephen Goodrich, the lead investor, told Mainebiz. “I think within 12 to 18 months we’ll have it substantially leased.”
