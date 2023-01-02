Read full article on original website
Youth cross-country ski clinic
Midcoast Conservancy’s annual Youth XC-Ski Clinic for kids ages 5-12 for six weeks, from Jan. 7 to Feb. 11, 9:30-11 a.m. at Hidden Valley Nature Center (HVNC) in Jefferson. The clinic is the perfect setting for skiers of different levels to gain confidence and enjoy HVNC’s trails. Instructors use fun, non-competitive methods to get the skiers out on the trails having a great time each week.
$3 million grant to repair historic Maine Irish Heritage Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The old Saint Dominic's church in the heart of Portland has had several lives since it was built. With the massive sanctuary finished in 1892, Bob Kearney said it's held up "really well." But it is showing its age in places. The Catholic church closed in...
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant
It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
New Year’s goodies
I looked in the handbook for local columnists to see what you are supposed to write about for the first week of the New Year. It suggested you call a friend and ask what they are looking for in the coming year. So I did. A lovely lady stands beside...
Farewell and thanks
Friends, I want to thank you for all your support over the past 30 years. I am retiring now, and I’m so grateful for having had this career in this Midcoast community. I’m grateful for the generosity I’ve witnessed, the dedication of people who work every day helping others, and the commitment we make to help our neighbors and make this an even stronger community for all of us.
Bay Chamber’s Midday Concert Series with Rasa String Quartet
Bay Chamber presents their new Midday Concert Series with Rasa String Quartet on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. at Union Hall, 6 Central St. in Rockport Village. Formed in 2019, the Boston-based Rasa String Quartet is emerging as one of New England’s finest ensembles. The quartet received first prize in the Associazione Europea Di Musica E Comunicazione International Chamber Music Competition (Italy), and they have performed across the United States with appearances at Rockport Music, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society and Boston New Music Festival. Their program, featuring music by William Grant Still, Rhiannon Giddens and Beethoven, explores the art of musical portraiture through the vivid storytelling of folk traditions.
LincolnHealth’s first 2023 baby born to Waldoboro couple
LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023, according to a news release. He weighed 8 pounds, ½ ounce and was 20 ½ inches long. He is the son of Kasey and...
Stephanie A. Page
Stephanie A. Page, 70, of Old Stage Road, Woolwich died Dec. 26, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Boothbay Harbor on March 24, 1952, a daughter of Harold S. Page Jr. and Lillian M. (Giles) Page. Stephanie graduated from Wiscasset High School. She lived on Long Lake in...
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
70-Year-Old Central Maine Woman Teaches Belly Dancing After Beating Cancer
Karen Ferroni is a Maine woman that has not only conquered cancer, but is now spreading body positivity and movement through the art of belly dancing. According to Central Maine, Karen is a retired Doctor and former Chief Medical Officer of a hospital in Mass, and if that's not enough, she is now a teacher of a very artistic and unique form of dancing.
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck
It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
Edgecomb Fire Department
Dec. 7: 4:09 p.m., Route 27, one vehicle accident, no injuries. Car went into ditch. Provided traffic control until car was towed onto roadway. Dec. 12: 9:26 a.m., Modockowando Trail, Medical. Provided patient care, helped load patient into CLC ambulance; 12:21 p.m., Route 27, one vehicle accident with injury. Detoured traffic to Cross Road, assisted loading patient into CLC ambulance.
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
Adult acting workshops at The Waldo
Looking for some motivation? The Waldo Theatre is offering a series of Adult Acting Workshops this winter on the first Saturday of each month with instructor Teralyn Reiter. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to brush up on your performance skills, Teralyn can help you build proficiency and gain confidence.
Saramae E. Edgerly
Saramae Evelyn Edgerly, 80, of Whitefield, passed away peacefully at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta on Dec. 30, 2022. Saramae was born in New Britain, Connecticut on July 29, 1942, to Richard A. and Ida Mae (Wright) Pipkin. She was a past member of the Grange in Southington, Connecticut, and...
Portland hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -The first baby of 2023 born in Portland has arrived. Maine Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born...
Investors in Freeport retail space see a downtown on cusp of transition
Commercial spaces that had seen vacancy rates as high as 75% are now being filled by investors in a portfolio of four buildings and a parking lot in downtown Freeport. “We have tons of inquiries and interest,” Stephen Goodrich, the lead investor, told Mainebiz. “I think within 12 to 18 months we’ll have it substantially leased.”
