Read full article on original website
Michele Scott
2d ago
This is wonderful for low income families but what about the lower middle class that work 40 hours a week and are struggling and can’t get no assistance because they make a few dollars to much. The high cost of everything right now is making it hard for families. Something needs to be done!
Reply(1)
10
Gordon Glew
2d ago
there is absolutely no excuse for heating oil to be this high. It is high because of the Biden administration. If you voted for Biden they YOU are getting exactly what you voted for. I don't want to hear about your "hard times" that you voted for!
Reply(2)
10
Related
WPFO
Gov. Mills signs heating relief bill that will send $450 checks to Mainers
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills signed her Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan into law Wednesday. The plan will provide $450 checks to about 880,000 Mainers amid high heating fuel costs. “With high energy prices causing real hardship, this emergency measure will ease the financial burden on Maine people by...
mainepublic.org
As a new legislature begins, Wabanaki tribes hope a long elusive goal is within reach
Tribes in Maine say they've received an unprecedented amount of support from state lawmakers in recent years. Exclusive rights to online sports betting. Legislation to address longstanding water quality issues for the Passamaquoddy tribe. The Wabanaki Alliance, tribal members, state lawmakers and others gathered in Augusta Tuesday night — on...
WMTW
Report finds high levels of dangerous radon in many Maine homes
AUGUSTA, Maine — A report from the American Lung Association finds that high levels of radon gas have been found in more than a third of homes in Maine. January is Radon Action Month and the Association is urging all Mainers to get their homes tested. The State of Lung Cancer report found radon levels equal to or higher than the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) action level in 37% of home in Maine.
Maine governor celebrates inauguration with heating aid win
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature cleared the way for $450 relief checks to help residents struggling with high winter heating costs Wednesday before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center to hear Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outline her priorities for her second term. Savoring a victory for her $473 million heating assistance package, the governor declared “hope is very much alive.” Mills, the first woman to serve as governor in Maine, made hope a theme of her speech, saying the struggles during the pandemic showed Mainers are resilient. “Hope is about finding new and innovative ways to solve our problems, using the ingenuity and courage we rediscovered within ourselves these last few years,” she said.
mainepublic.org
Maine has given hundreds of companies more time to report PFAS in products
State environmental regulators have granted extensions to hundreds of companies seeking more time to comply with Maine's new reporting requirements for PFAS in their products. Manufacturers who sell products in Maine had until Jan. 1 to report intentionally-added PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," in their products to the state's Department of Environmental Protection.
WMTW
"It's really not working": Competitive energy may not spark big savings in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A new year means a new price for power. The default standard offer supply price spiked nearly 50% on Jan. 1, 2023. While CMP delivers your electricity, you have the power to choose your own electricity supplier, but is it a good deal?. “I’m a Yankee....
mainepublic.org
For many Maine workers, the minimum wage rises to $13.80 this year
Mainers earning the minimum wage are getting another pay hike this year. The minimum wage increases annually in Maine based on federal cost-of-living data for Northeastern states. And with inflation driving up the costs of goods, Maine's minimum wage will rise by $1.05 to a total of $13.80 a hour for the coming year.
observer-me.com
How Mainers can save money in 2023 by going green
The new year will bring savings for Mainers who want to switch to clean energy under the $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress in August. The act also is known as the largest climate bill in U.S. history, with more than $300 billion in investments in energy and climate change policies, primarily through tax incentives for Americans from making electric cars more affordable to tax credits making homes more energy efficient.
WPFO
Maine's minimum wage hike takes effect
Thousands of Maine workers are getting a pay raise as the state's minimum wage increases with the new year. The extra $1.05 an hour is an 8-percent pay raise for hourly workers making minimum wage. The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, which is well below the poverty...
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You
For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
Can You Believe You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away These 3 Items In Maine?
If you don't see it, it doesn't exist, right? WRONG. Every thing you throw away is bound to go somewhere and believe it or not their are items that you are not allowed to simply toss in the garbage bin in Maine. If you do not dispose of these 3...
themainewire.com
Top Maine Dem Skips Maine Printers, Sends Taxpayer Cash to N.J.
A top Maine Democrat posted a braggadocios picture to her social media Sunday, inadvertently revealing that she passed over several Maine print shops to have her stationary work done in New Jersey. House Majority Leader Maureen F. Terry (D-Gorham), the number two ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, posted...
Are there wolves in Maine?
Maine is a big state with a lot of wilderness. It’s no surprise that the answer to, “are there wolves in Maine” is complicated. The answer to that question really depends on who you ask!
a-z-animals.com
12 Incredible Trees Native to Maine
Maine forests are home to 50,000 species of wild animals and a large variety of tree species native to the region. The trees provide numerous environmental benefits, including purifying the air and helping with climate change by sequestering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Additionally, forests offer recreational areas for thousands...
mainebiz.biz
Law firm roundup: Personnel moves from around the region
We're early in 2023, but Maine law firms have been active when it comes to personnel moves, ranging from adding new partners to a new managing partner. Preti Flaherty announced that attorneys Kristy Abraham and Mariana Baron had been promoted to partners. Abraham joined Preti Flaherty's business law group in...
observer-me.com
Sunday hunting lawsuit isn’t over
In November of 2021, Maine voters approved a state referendum to the State Constitution called the Right-To-Food Amendment. The amendment, the first of its kind in the United States, provides Mainers with a constitutional right to grow, harvest and consume their own food, and it includes protections for rights to seed saving and seed sharing. The amendment was approved by the State Legislature by a two-thirds vote early in 2021, but it needed approval from voters in order to become a constitutional amendment.
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
One-time payments up to $1,200 coming from the state in 2023
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
mainepublic.org
State hires new leader to support communities, shellfish harvesters as they confront climate change
The Maine Department of Marine Resources has hired Meredith White to lead the Nearshore Marine Resources Program, which was formally known as the Shellfish Management Program. The program will support communities and shellfish harvesters as they confront climate change in Maine waters. White says her first priority will be working...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
Comments / 12