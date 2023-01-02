Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta, GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Bears' Justin Fields Hurt, Nathan Peterman to Start Vs. Vikings
Justin Fields hurt, Nathan Peterman to start vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields will sit on Sunday when the Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings. His season is over. Matt Eberflus announced on Wednesday that Fields came into Halas Hall on Monday with a sore hip,...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards
The last week of the regular season means the last edition of power rankings, and one final prediction from me on who wins the NFL’s major awards. The Detroit Lions have legitimate candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, and if they beat the Green Bay Packers on...
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Cardinals shut down Hopkins, McCoy; will start QB Blough vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals will play Sunday without receiver DeAndre Hopkins in their season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday. Additionally, quarterback David Blough will make his second start in a row as Arizona has opted to shut down backup quarterback Colt McCoy. Hopkins...
NFL Week 17 breakdown: Buccaneers keep getting vintage Tom Brady; Packers one win from playoffs
Tom Brady put the Bucs on his back to win another NFC South crown. Aaron Rodgers' faith has been rewarded as the Packers are on the postseason cusp.
Trio Of Aggies Score 17 Points In SEC Season-Opening Win Over Florida
The Aggies improve to 1-0 in conference play following a trip to Gainsville.
8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings
Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
Joseph Pinion Spurs Comeback Ricky Council Finishes
Razorbacks get down 17 points with offensive struggles, then roar back.
Packers Add Kickoff Weapon to Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers signed tight end Austin Allen and kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tom Brady’s Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of the playoff conversation after their Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens sealed their fate. While sitting at home for the postseason is never satisfying, the plus is the Falcons will have a top-10 pick come April. The Falcons currently hold the seventh overall...
Comments / 0