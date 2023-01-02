Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Vehicle with child inside stolen in North Austin, police search for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) released a composite drawing of the man who stole a car with an 8-year-old inside. The child was found safe about three miles away from the scene. Police said on Nov. 30, 2022, around 4 p.m., officers responded to Buffalo Wild Wings...
fox7austin.com
Austin police release photo of suspect vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash in East Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash in East Riverside in Sept. 2022. Police said the crash happened on Sept. 5, 2022, around 12:01 a.m., in the Subway parking lot of the 1900 block of E Oltorf Street. Investigative details show the victim was...
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver
KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Police: 5 arrested, 3 hurt after east Austin party shooting
APD said during a briefing that 911 received multiple reports of a house party in the area and gunfire was heard erupting from the party.
Gunshots near East Austin home lead to at least 3 people injured
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting at a party in East Austin early Tuesday morning led to five arrests and at least three people injured. At 1:09 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that there were gunshots at 1119 Ebert Ave. at a large party.
Two men charged after allegedly dumping nearly a ton of tires in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested in Bastrop County this week and charged with illegal tire dumping. Charles Gilley and Justin Davis reportedly dumped nearly a ton of tires in Cedar Creek without permission from the owner. The owner told Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputies she was...
Man faces 8 charges in connection to New Year’s Day chase with officers in Pflugerville
A man was arrested Sunday after court records said he evaded police officers in a vehicle that was reported stolen.
newsradioklbj.com
Williamson County Fire Marshal Investigates After Blaze Displaces 21
The Williamson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that broke out at the Terrastone Travesia apartment complex on 3701 Quick Hill Road. The blaze broke out just after 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Round Rock, Pflugerville and Austin fire departments responded to the scene. The...
DPS investigating deadly crash in Bastrop County
According to DPS, the crash was reported on FM 2336 near State Highway 95. That is just north of Camp Swift or 7 miles north of the City of Bastrop.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT
An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
Man arrested after assault on UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested on Monday afternoon after an assault on the University of Texas at Austin campus. The University of Texas Police Department (UTPD) said the incident happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 1 p.m. Police said a UT-affiliated person was walking...
New lawsuits filed in fatal police shooting of Alex Gonzales following declined indictments
AUSTIN, Texas — Two new lawsuits have been filed against the police officers accused in the fatal shooting of Austin man Alex Gonzales Jr., according to court documents obtained by KVUE on Wednesday. Gonzales was shot in January of 2021 on Wickersham Lane in southeast Austin. His girlfriend was...
fox7austin.com
Thieves stealing food trucks in Central Texas on the rise
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a crime wave that’s on the rise in the Austin area, brazen bandits stealing trailers from people’s properties. Some of those thieves are making off with food trucks, leaving local business owners in a tough spot. "Oh, I mean I was super hurt,"...
85 DWI arrests made during Austin’s ‘No Refusal’ holiday initiative
The "No Refusal" period ran from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1.
fox7austin.com
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
KVUE
Funeral held for Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Travis Maher
The Austin Fire Department is mourning the loss of Battalion Chief Travis Maher. Loved ones, friends and other firefighters gathered for his funeral on Tuesday.
APD arrests 2 teens in October homicide investigation
The Austin Police Department said it made two arrests in connection to an October homicide investigation where a teen was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway.
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
Missing baby found, search for parents still active, APD says
Missing 2-month-old Austin baby found, but the search for her parents is still active, APD said.
