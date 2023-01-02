Effective: 2023-01-04 21:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CARLTON COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO