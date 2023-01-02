Effective: 2023-01-04 20:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting San Augustine, Rusk, Nacogdoches and Shelby Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding for the next several days of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that have cattle and equipment near the river should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.8 feet on 06/05/2016. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

