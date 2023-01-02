ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Police investigating robbery and double homicide in Arkadelphia

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Police are investigating a double homicide and robbery that happened at an apartment complex in Arkadelphia on Friday. Officer stated that a 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were both killed, though few other details have been released. Neighbors said that a shooting happened right outside...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, December 19. Tiffany Norris, 25, Magnolia, battery 2nd, resisting arrest, public intoxication. Tuesday, December 20. Taveon McDaniel,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Sheriff's office investigating body found in Garland County

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Communications Center received a call on the evening of January 1 in reference to a deceased body found on a property at 9101 Highway 7 North. Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division and the Garland County Corner responded to...
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
Howard County rollover kills TexARKana man

One TexARKana man was killed and another was injured when the truck in which they were riding overturned in Saratoga (Howard County) about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a northbound Ford F-250 was being driven on Arkansas 355. The operator lost control and the vehicle rolled over.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
Bismarck (AR) Firefighters Banged Up in Wreck

Bismarck (AR) Fire Protection Association reported on Facebook that it had an unfortunate Friday morning while one of its trucks was in route to a structure fire, the department reported on Facebook. “Two firefighters were on board at the time of the wreck. Luckily they are only a little banged...
BISMARCK, AR
'No prior warning:' Jessieville School District, nearby area hit by confirmed tornado

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Update 1:00 p.m.:. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that the storm that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon was a tornado. The town of Jessieville was one of two areas in the state that potentially were hit by a tornado. The Garland County Sheriff's Office said 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven other buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in January

There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in January 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jeremy Buck. Jeremy B. Buck, 34, is serving a three-year...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
Camden man dies when vehicle strikes culvert on U.S. 79

A wreck on U.S. 79 near the Airport Inn in Camden about 9:45 a.m. Saturday killed a Camden man. Charles William Beard Jr., 52, was driving a 2021 model Chevrolet north on the highway when he attempted to negotiate a curve, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report. The...
CAMDEN, AR
