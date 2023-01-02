Read full article on original website
Police investigating robbery and double homicide in Arkadelphia
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Police are investigating a double homicide and robbery that happened at an apartment complex in Arkadelphia on Friday. Officer stated that a 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were both killed, though few other details have been released. Neighbors said that a shooting happened right outside...
Garland County Deputy: Man killed, another injured in New Year’s Eve shooting
Garland County deputies are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, December 19. Tiffany Norris, 25, Magnolia, battery 2nd, resisting arrest, public intoxication. Tuesday, December 20. Taveon McDaniel,...
Garland County sheriff: Man finds body while checking game cameras
Garland County deputies are investigating after a man told them he found a body while checking his game cameras.
Sheriff's office investigating body found in Garland County
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Communications Center received a call on the evening of January 1 in reference to a deceased body found on a property at 9101 Highway 7 North. Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division and the Garland County Corner responded to...
magnoliareporter.com
Howard County rollover kills TexARKana man
One TexARKana man was killed and another was injured when the truck in which they were riding overturned in Saratoga (Howard County) about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a northbound Ford F-250 was being driven on Arkansas 355. The operator lost control and the vehicle rolled over.
Arkadelphia police investigating Friday night double-shooting deaths
Police in Arkadelphia are investigating after two shooting deaths that happened at Lake Place Apartments Friday night.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Bismarck (AR) Firefighters Banged Up in Wreck
Bismarck (AR) Fire Protection Association reported on Facebook that it had an unfortunate Friday morning while one of its trucks was in route to a structure fire, the department reported on Facebook. “Two firefighters were on board at the time of the wreck. Luckily they are only a little banged...
KATV
'No prior warning:' Jessieville School District, nearby area hit by confirmed tornado
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Update 1:00 p.m.:. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that the storm that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon was a tornado. The town of Jessieville was one of two areas in the state that potentially were hit by a tornado. The Garland County Sheriff's Office said 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven other buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged.
KHBS
Video shows damage from possible tornado in Jessieville, Arkansas
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — A possible tornado damaged the high school in Jessieville, Arkansas. 40/29's sister station KATV reports there was damage across the area in Garland County. It has not yet been confirmed if there was a tornado. There has not been a report of injuries. Jessieville is in...
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in January
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in January 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jeremy Buck. Jeremy B. Buck, 34, is serving a three-year...
magnoliareporter.com
Camden man dies when vehicle strikes culvert on U.S. 79
A wreck on U.S. 79 near the Airport Inn in Camden about 9:45 a.m. Saturday killed a Camden man. Charles William Beard Jr., 52, was driving a 2021 model Chevrolet north on the highway when he attempted to negotiate a curve, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report. The...
mysaline.com
Drugs, Drunk Driving, and Domestic Battery in the Weekends Saline County Mugshots on 01022023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia woman who accuses victim of placing a curse on her goes to prison
Keaundra Beal was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections earlier this month for threatening to kill her mother twice in one day with a knife and then a gun. She also violated her parole from previous charges. Beal appeared in front of Circuit Court Judge David...
Arkansas State Police inactivate Silver Alert for missing Benton man
BENTON, Ark. — Update: He has been located. Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing man. He is about 5'9" in height and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, short white hair in a comb-over style and was last seen...
Jessieville community hit Monday by severe weather
A series of storms passing through Arkansas Monday left major damage in the town of Jessieville.
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
Caught on video: Tornado rolls through Arkansas high school on students' return from winter break
The National Weather Service Office in Little Rock surveyed the damage and determined an EF-1 tornado impacted Jessieville High School in Garland County, Arkansas.
Red Cross offers aid to Arkansas communities affected by tornado damage
ARKANSAS, USA — The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas are working to conduct disaster assessments in Jessieville, Montrose, and De Witt following strong storms, high winds, and tornado damage that occurred on Tuesday. Those affected will receive assistance from the Red Cross, including necessities such as shelter,...
Jessieville community comes together to clean up after tornado
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — After severe storms swept through Arkansas on the second day of the near year, people in the Jessieville area spent the next day cleaning up the damage. Family, friends, and even strangers all came together to help clean up. "She called me probably about 30 minutes...
