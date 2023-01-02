ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snowplow accident

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jT0gA_0k0tUtFS00

Los Angeles — Movie star Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, was in critical but stable condition following an accident, his representative confirmed to CBS News. Renner had been plowing snow when he suffered serious injuries, representative Sam Mast said.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative said, confirming that the accident took place in the Reno, Nevada area.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," Mast added.

Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta," presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. Jason Merritt/Getty/MIU MIU

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Renner was injured was flown to a local hospital after suffering a "traumatic" injury. He was the only person involved, and the sheriff's office is investigating.

Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town."

He has also appeared as Clint Barton, also known as superhero Hawkeye, in several Marvel films and a recent miniseries.

Renner owns property near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area near Reno, Nevada that has been hit by winter storms , according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the area around Lake Tahoe, which borders California and Nevada and is a world-renowned skiing destination.

On December 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried by snow with the caption "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."

Comments / 5

Lazarus x’s 3
2d ago

I was gonna say. The Hurt Locker and the Town are his biggest roles. This sucks. He’s an awesome actor and seems like a really down to earth guy

Reply
5
PNW9581
2d ago

praying for a healthy and speedy recovery, looking forward to the next season of the mayor of kingstown

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
NEVADA STATE
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
People

Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
NEVADA STATE
The US Sun

Horror moment climber, 22, plunged 200ft to his death in front of onlookers after tragic note from pal found in his car

A TIGHT-KNIT rock climbing community is in shock after witnessing a 22-year-old free climber plummet 200ft to his death in Yosemite National Park. The group watched in horror as the unnamed male climber's lifeless body lay for 12 hours before California officials were able to recover his remains from the dangerous El Cajon Mountain terrain on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Anne Heche Autopsy Reveals Surprising New Details About Her Tragic Death

The results from Anne Heche's autopsy were released and revealed surprising new details about the actress' tragic death at age 53 earlier this year. A new report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner revealed that Heche tested positive for benzoylecgonine, cocaine, fentanyl an cannabinoids after she crashed her car into a California home in August, per Page Six. However, the substances didn't seem to play a role in the crash as the medical examiner noted that there was "no evidence of impairment" by illicit drugs at the time of the crash. She also tested negative for alcohol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

Anne Heche Autopsy Report Reveals Actress Had Cocaine In Her System At Time Of Fiery Fatal Crash

A final autopsy report conducted on the late Anne Heche revealed the actress had cocaine in her system at the time of her fiery crash on August 5, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The drug was detected in Heche's blood via the toxicology report, which also stated that fentanyl was found in her urine.RadarOnline.com should note that fentanyl was administered in the hospital as she was getting pain treatment for her injuries.This development comes after it was determined that Heche tragically died from "smoke inhalation and thermal injuries," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Her death was officially ruled an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
RENO, NV
TheDailyBeast

California Dad Accused of Fatally Throwing His 1-Year-Old Daughter Off Bridge

A young California father has been charged with murder after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. Jayveyon Louis Burley, 22, had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house Sunday evening, but when he returned to the house he shared with his mother, he only had one. Burley’s mother called police to alert them the 1-year-old child, Leilani Dream Burley, was missing, and they eventually found her dead body in the river. The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, told KABC that Burley “was angry” when he came to pick up the kids, but she didn’t think it was out of the norm. She accused Burley of throwing the child off of a bridge, killing her. “He threw her off the bridge,” Hull told KABC. “I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?” Burley had previously been arrested in 2018 after he and two others allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza, holding workers at gunpoint. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of child endangerment for the death of his daughter.Read it at Law & Crime
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Grand Tour Nation

Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah

Ken Block, the man behind Hoonigan, DC shoes, and the legendary Gymkhana videos has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident in Utah. If Colin McRae wasn’t the one to make you fall in love with rallying, it would have been Ken Block as he raced in Rally America and Global Rallycross … The post Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
UTAH STATE
Looper

Kara Killmer Believes Her Time Driving The Ambulance On Chicago Fire Should Qualify Her As A Stunt Driver

As Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett on NBC's "Chicago Fire," Kara Killmer has spent eight seasons with the hit series — proving that her character has what it takes to serve as an elite first responder dealing with every crisis, disaster and major emergency the city can throw at her. As the lead paramedic heading up the crew on Ambulance 61 (generally referred to simply as 'the ambo') Brett has shown herself to be a highly competent medical professional as well as a dependable colleague and sympathetic presence for the rest of the team at Firehouse 51. Her generally sunny disposition and appealing sense of humor also make her a favorite with fans of this hugely popular One Chicago series.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
138K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy