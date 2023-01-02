Insider: Why Colts’ offensive dysfunction has unraveled the defense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Colts defense is stuck in a nightmare it can't wake up from.

Each week, 11 men take the field with a horse shoe on their helmet. They're bouncing on their feet, pointing out offensive formations, yelling to each other, feeling the eyes of the nation on them. And for a quarter, they tend to show why they're ranked in the top 10 and have three Pro Bowl alternates.

And then something goes wrong. A crack forms in the foundation. Sometimes it's a small one, like a missed run fit that gets Saquon Barkley galloping to the sideline for 19 yards, or a Daniel Jones escape that catches an undrafted rookie with his eyes in the wrong place for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Suddenly, a defense without a counter punch on offense starts to spiral out of control. An opponent is off and running, sometimes quite literally, like when Jones took off for touchdown runs of 10 and 18 yards around the edge, leaving a gasping unit somewhere in the distance.

"You're just fighting. You're going blow for blow. A lot of these games, you know what type of game it is," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "You're going hook for hook, and when you make a hook and you knock them down and you think that's a haymaker and they don't even flinch. You get nothing from it. It hurts."

INSIDER: Ten Colts thoughts on a 38-10 beatdown loss to the Giants

This was a surging season for Gus Bradley's unit, one that featured an upset of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and a 9-6 overtime win over the Broncos. Pro Bowl campaigns launched as star players flexed after big plays and chased career highs. The Colts defense was tasked with the improbable burden of carrying a team without an offense into division title contention, and they had just the right mix of veterans and ascending newcomers to believe they might just do it.

But over time, reality has punched these Colts in a way that's left them dizzy. Once the hits started, they just kept coming, from the benching of an MVP quarterback in Matt Ryan to the firing of an offensive coordinator and head coach to a season-ending injury to the reigning rushing champion in Jonathan Taylor. The quarterback carousel that had them on a fifth starter in five years has now spun out of control.

Those beatings, played first on Sundays for the nation to see and then on repeat as the Colts became a national storyline -- or "punch line," as Franklin has said -- eventually took a talented unit and undressed its best weapons.

Now, the bomb is on a timer. Once the Colts get down in a game, an opponent starts possessing the ball and running downhill and feeling itself and asserting its will. Ever since the fourth-quarter meltdown in Dallas, moments that were once uncharacteristic have become part of the forged identity.

Sunday in the Meadowlands was the latest low moment. The Giants scored 38 points, with seven off a Nick Foles pick-six. It's their most points scored since the 2019 season, the same fall that Andrew Luck retired. They won a game by 28 points, or 20 more than they had in any other contest so far.

"When you’re playing this football team and you have a mobile quarterback and you get down, it’s tough sledding," interim coach Jeff Saturday said. "You’re watching those plays, a lot of those runs by Daniel Jones aren’t designed runs, he’s booting out the back. That’s tough on a defense.

"Again, once you get that style of lead, that’s why we were trying to keep pace with them, make sure we’re getting points because once they get into that four-minute, they get into red zone, it’s a very good offense."

It's not that Colts defenders are packing it in on the field. The veterans who built this culture and have yet to splinter in the public eye have continued to make that clear. They'll point to moments like the start of the second half, when the Colts were down 24-3 and the defense was on the field yet again, but this time Stephon Gilmore was holding up Darius Slayton as Bobby Okereke flew in to punch the ball out, and Rodney McLeod jumped on it, and the unit ran like a pack into the end zone and prayed that this could be the play, already in field goal range, that could lead to a score.

The Colts offense lasted three plays and 54 seconds of a 1-yard drive before missing the field goal.

The defense returned to the field and saw the wheels come off. Jones hit three passes for 41 yards and then scrambled around the left edge for an 18-yard score.

The defense was on the field for 37 rushing plays, so many that it allowed Okereke to rack up 17 tackles. He'll be a free agent after the season, and like Franklin and Gilmore and Yannick Ngakoue and Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner, he's given his best this season, only to be reminded that that's not enough in an offensive era of football.

It's a humbling feeling, and it spills out eventually.

"I'm just playing for my teammates, really," Okereke said. "Everybody else is fighting, too."

Contact Colts insider Nate Atkins at natkins@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @NateAtkins_.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Insider: Why Colts’ offensive dysfunction has unraveled the defense