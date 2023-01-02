Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
fox7austin.com
Austin attorney wants law enforcement officers to be tested for steroids
A formal request is being made to officials in Hays County. Officials are being pressed for answers about a deadly officer-involved shooting last month inside a Kyle hospital.
Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial
The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
APD release drawing of north Austin kidnapping suspect
The Austin Police Department released a drawing of a man Wednesday who was suspected of kidnapping a child in north Austin in November 2022, according to a APD news release.
wtaw.com
Chase Involving A Bastrop County Murder Suspect Starts In Bryan And Ends North Of Navasota
Highway 6 was closed north of Navasota in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a chase that began in north Bryan. According to a Bryan police news release, just after 1 p.m. BPD officers assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a person wanted for murder out of Bastrop County. The pursuit,...
fox7austin.com
Bastrop Co. murder suspect arrested following high-speed chase in Bryan-College Station
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A murder suspect out of Bastrop County has been caught after a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon through Bryan-College Station. According to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, the chase started before 1 p.m. in Bryan, and ended with a crash near the Navosota River. The suspect was...
Man faces 8 charges in connection to New Year’s Day chase with officers in Pflugerville
A man was arrested Sunday after court records said he evaded police officers in a vehicle that was reported stolen.
fox7austin.com
Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
fox7austin.com
Woman dead, 2 children injured in Bastrop County wreck
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly wreck in Bastrop County on FM 2336. Investigators say on Jan. 3 around 9:51 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevorlet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when they went outside of their lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite direction.
85 DWI arrests made during Austin’s ‘No Refusal’ holiday initiative
The "No Refusal" period ran from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1.
High-profile civil rights lawyer Ben Crump now working on yet another Central Texas police shooting case
Crump also represents Emily Proulx, the girlfriend of Erik Cantu, the unarmed San Antonio teen shot in October by an ex-SAPD officer.
Attorney Ben Crump, family demand to see video of Hays County inmate’s death
Ben Crump, the nationally-known civil rights attorney, joined Joshua Wright's family members Monday afternoon to call for law enforcement to release video showing an officer shoot and kill Wright at a Kyle hospital on Dec. 12.
KSAT 12
Woman punches, kicks man after being asked to stop slamming door, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she punched and kicked a relative multiple times after they asked her to stop slamming her door, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Irene Jasso was booked Tuesday on a charge of Injury to the Elderly, according to court records.
Police: 5 arrested, 3 hurt after east Austin party shooting
APD said during a briefing that 911 received multiple reports of a house party in the area and gunfire was heard erupting from the party.
DPS investigating deadly crash in Bastrop County
According to DPS, the crash was reported on FM 2336 near State Highway 95. That is just north of Camp Swift or 7 miles north of the City of Bastrop.
fox7austin.com
2 men arrested for illegally dumping 1,900 pounds of tires onto private property in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Two men were arrested for dumping over 1,900 pounds of tires onto a private property in Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 2, deputies received a call in regard to illegal dumping on private property in Cedar Creek. The property owner arrived...
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver
KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
APD looking for vehicle in southeast Austin hit-and-run
The Austin Police Department released vehicle details for a suspect wanted in a southeast Austin hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured, according to a APD news release.
SAPD officer placed on administrative duty after shooting at teen suspected of stealing his car
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said one of their officers has been placed on administrative duty following a carjacking that happened in November where he shot at the suspect. Authorities said it all began as a carjacking, but later ended in a crash about an hour...
fox7austin.com
Bastrop County murder suspect caught after high-speed chase
The chase started before 11 a.m. in Bryan and ended with a crash near the Navasota River. The 22-year-old suspect was arrested.
Comments / 1