cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device
Cedar Rapids Police Officers and the Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the 1700 block of Park Ave SE following the report of a suspicious device in the alley Tuesday morning. The immediate area was cordoned-off for public safety and Hazardous Devices Unit technicians determined the suspicious item...
1650thefan.com
Arrest Made in Waterloo Shooting
Waterloo Police made an arrest after a shooting at Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club early Saturday morning. Oshea Wright is accused of being one of the people who opened fire outside the club just after midnight– after multiple officers identified him on scene. Two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, but are expected to recover. Police say Wright was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a felon and was brought up multiple times in the shooting investigation. Wright has not been formally charged with the shooting at the club.
cbs2iowa.com
Winneshiek County and Decorah Police now offering voluntary registry service
Winneshiek County — The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Winneshiek 9-1-1 Dispatch Center, and Decorah Police Department are now offering a voluntary registry service for residents of Winneshiek County. This confidential registry is intended to provide helpful information about mental health or other special needs of residents in Winneshiek...
cbs2iowa.com
Homeless persons' remembrance day memorial in Cedar Rapids Wednesday evening
The Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission and Willis Dady are hosting a homeless persons’ remembrance day memorial in honor of the nearly 30 lives lost within the homeless community. The memorial runs from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Willis Dady Works, 800 1st Ave NW in...
cbs2iowa.com
City Council office hours return to Marion Public Library
Marion — Marion City Council office hours will resume at the new Marion Public Library Saturday. Communication and outreach are important, and we are thrilled to engage with community members in our new library facility,” said Mayor Nick AbouAssaly. “Our goal is to connect with residents, answer their questions and help them solve issues.
kwayradio.com
KCRG.com
cbs2iowa.com
Eastern Iowa community gives back to local Santa after stroke
They are some of the most familiar faces of the holiday season in Tama County. John and Jodi Phillip's are known as the Mr. and Mrs. Claus of Cedar Rapids. Their story is one of love, charity and taking on a community that they consider family. They are now leaning...
cbs2iowa.com
Maynard residents arrested twice in three months for drug charges
Fayette County — On December 30, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 120 7th St. N Maynard IA, after a previous search and arrest in September found drugs. During a search of the residence, methamphetamine and paraphernalia was found. Further investigation also found an...
KCRG.com
kwayradio.com
Boy Arrested for Smash & Grab Robbery
A male juvenile was arrested after allegedly participating in a smash and grab robbery at a convenience store in Waterloo early Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police believe three people took part in breaking the glass front door at 3 Star Mart on Jefferson Street at around 2:50am. At least $1,500 worth of vape and tobacco products was taken from the store. The one suspect that was caught was found about a block away from the store with a hammer and the stolen goods. He has been charged with second degree Theft, third degree Burglary and Possession of Burglar’s Tools. 3 Star Mart did reopen later that morning with sheet rock replacing the broken glass.
DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of construction and demolition waste. “Mr. […] The post DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
Semi falls over bridge and into icy water after early morning crash
Buchanan County — At around 7a.m. on January 3, a, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident near 150th Street and Indiana Avenue, south of Hazleton. According to the preliminary investigation, a loaded semi was traveling westbound on 150th Street when the...
kwayradio.com
Man Who Committed Suicide May Have Been Murderer
Investigators believe that a man that committed suicide in Waterloo may have been responsible for a double murder near Moab, Utah, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. In August of 2021 Kylen Schulte and her wife, 38 year old Crystal Turner were found dead at a remote mountainside campsite. Turner’s coworker at a McDonald’s was a man named Adam Pinkusiewicz, who, following the murders, left town and failed to pick up his last paycheck. Investigators say he had been confrontational with his fellow employees before the murders. Pinkusiewicz made his way to Waterloo to see his boyfriend. Despite his family reporting that he was in a good place mentally in Waterloo, he committed suicide at the Motel 6 on LaPorte Road.
KCRG.com
Driver sustained serious injuries following Buchanan County crash
WINTHROP, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 2:10 pm on Saturday Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue, which is located north of Winthrop. Deputies learned that 19-year-old Duncan Charles Schott from Cedar Rapids had been heading north on Slater Avenue when...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police say one dead after ‘weapons incident’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said one person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a “weapons incident” at Cambridge townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. It happened at around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Police said 29-year-old Devonna Walker was suffering from a stab wound. She...
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Secretary of State teaming up with nonprofit for 'Human Trafficking Awareness' month
Cedar Rapids, IA — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is teaming up with Cedar Rapids nonprofit Chains Interrupted to raise awareness of human trafficking happening in the state of Iowa. We felt that there was a strong need to raise awareness for all Iowans," said Secretary Pate. In...
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar closed and for sale
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar has closed and is up for sale. The current owner John Hayes posted a video on Facebook in order to explain the situation. The bar has been opened for 20 years and Hayes says it's often referred to a "safe...
