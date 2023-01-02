Read full article on original website
Miguel Sapochnik's House Of The Dragon Exit Might've Been More Personal Than Initially Suggested
"Game of Thrones" remains one of the biggest shows in HBO's wheelhouse (via Business Insider), even after being off the air for a few years now. Despite the mixed reception to the ending of the series, HBO executives clearly still believe in the franchise, and many spin-offs have been planned as a result, including the current prequel, "House of the Dragon."
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Lenny Henry Believes Sign Language Education Should Be Mandatory
Netflix is putting all of its chips in on the "Witcher," hoping to give it the true franchise treatment. Unfortunately for the streaming service, the franchise has seen its fair share of setbacks in recent weeks. First, leading man Henry Cavill departed the series, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt. Then, Netflix's prequel series "The Witcher: Blood Origin" holds an embarrassing record for Netflix in regard to its critical reception.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s live-action ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series is in need of a new showrunner
The past few years have seen a renaissance of sorts when it comes to video game adaptations. Castlevania, Arcane, and The Witcher have all gotten great reviews and The Last of Us is about to premiere on HBO Max and it’s getting a lot of buzz. There was hope for something similar with Assassin’s Creed, but now we’ve got an unfortunate update: The show just lost its showrunner.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in New Netflix Series
Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch has officially found his next project. On Wednesday, it was announced (via a report from Variety) that Cumberbatch is set to star in Eric, a six-episode limited series set to arrive on Netflix. The show would be set in 1980's New York, and would star Cumberbatch as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America's most popular children's show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way home.
Kaleidoscope's Jai Courtney Resisted The Urge To Read The Script Chronologically
With the new year comes new shows for us to binge, and Netflix is coming in hot with one of their most ambitious series yet, "Kaleidoscope." The premise itself sounds simple, centering on a renowned thief (Giancarlo Esposito) who assembles a team to go after an impenetrable vault with billions of dollars inside for them to steal. But the mission takes place over 24 years, causing trouble for the team when their greed surfaces.
Looper
