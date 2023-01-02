ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded

The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
New York Post

Kevin Durant’s 44 points not enough as Bulls end Nets’ win streak at 12 games

CHICAGO — The longest winning streak in the NBA this season came to a crashing halt Wednesday, as the Nets were beaten 121-112 by the Bulls at the United Center. After a dozen straight victories, the Nets finally tasted defeat. They hadn’t lost since Dec. 4 against the Celtics, and after nothing but victory for a solid month, Brooklyn was bested. Now starts the process of getting back to work to forge another string of victories. Kevin Durant poured in a game-high 44 points, but the Nets were profligate, squandering his performance — and a golden opportunity to pull even with Boston...
Larry Brown Sports

Bill Simmons hints at concerning issues for 1 top NBA team

Bill Simmons appears to be spilling some tea this week. On the latest episode of his self-titled podcast, The Ringer CEO Simmons hinted at some worrisome issues with the Milwaukee Bucks this season. “Milwaukee’s a mess,” said Simmons. “There’s rumors about chemistry going on and weird stories floating around about them right now.” While Simmons... The post Bill Simmons hints at concerning issues for 1 top NBA team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal suffers another injury after returning to Wizards

For the third time within a month, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal exited a game with a hamstring injury. Beal made his return Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games due to a left hamstring injury. However, Beal left the game after playing for 13 minutes. The Wizards...
WISN

Tickets surge for Sunday Packers game

MILWAUKEE — A couple of months ago, you didn't need to shell out much money for Green Bay Packers tickets. But now that the team is in playoff contention, prices are already surging. Ticket King in Milwaukee is already flooded with calls. "When the Pack went up significantly into...
FanSided

FanSided

