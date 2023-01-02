Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded
The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
2 things the Milwaukee Bucks need at the 2023 NBA trade deadline
Year in and year out, the Milwaukee Bucks turn to the trade market to make some minor tweaks to their roster. This year should be no different. In fact, perhaps the Bucks should look to do more than make just a minor tweak or two this year. Though they sit...
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
Kevin Durant’s 44 points not enough as Bulls end Nets’ win streak at 12 games
CHICAGO — The longest winning streak in the NBA this season came to a crashing halt Wednesday, as the Nets were beaten 121-112 by the Bulls at the United Center. After a dozen straight victories, the Nets finally tasted defeat. They hadn’t lost since Dec. 4 against the Celtics, and after nothing but victory for a solid month, Brooklyn was bested. Now starts the process of getting back to work to forge another string of victories. Kevin Durant poured in a game-high 44 points, but the Nets were profligate, squandering his performance — and a golden opportunity to pull even with Boston...
Bill Simmons hints at concerning issues for 1 top NBA team
Bill Simmons appears to be spilling some tea this week. On the latest episode of his self-titled podcast, The Ringer CEO Simmons hinted at some worrisome issues with the Milwaukee Bucks this season. “Milwaukee’s a mess,” said Simmons. “There’s rumors about chemistry going on and weird stories floating around about them right now.” While Simmons... The post Bill Simmons hints at concerning issues for 1 top NBA team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.
Yardbarker
Bradley Beal suffers another injury after returning to Wizards
For the third time within a month, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal exited a game with a hamstring injury. Beal made his return Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games due to a left hamstring injury. However, Beal left the game after playing for 13 minutes. The Wizards...
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Raptors Game
Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.
WISN
Tickets surge for Sunday Packers game
MILWAUKEE — A couple of months ago, you didn't need to shell out much money for Green Bay Packers tickets. But now that the team is in playoff contention, prices are already surging. Ticket King in Milwaukee is already flooded with calls. "When the Pack went up significantly into...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0