Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Report: Manchester United 'Make Offer' For Spanish International Midfielder
Manchester United and Bayern Munich have reportedly made an offer for a Spanish international midfielder.
Eddie Howe believes Newcastle will learn a lot from Arsenal ‘examination’
Eddie Howe regards Newcastle’s trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night as a litmus test of their true potential this season. “I think we’ll learn a lot,” he said. “I think it’ll be a fascinating, high-level game that’s going to be really good examination of how far we’ve come.”
Alexis Mac Allister in no rush to leave Brighton after World Cup success
Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to leave Brighton after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on...
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
BBC
Nigel Johnson: BBC Radio Stoke's Stoke City commentator to retire at end of season
Commentator Nigel Johnson is to retire at the end of the season after 54 years with BBC Radio Stoke. The 80-year-old, who has covered Stoke City for 44 years in two separate spells, said he had been considering stepping away since last summer. "It's not been an easy decision to...
BBC
Kit Symons: Wales assistant leaves after World Cup disappointment
Wales have parted ways with assistant manager Kit Symons following their disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign. The 51-year-old, who won 36 caps for Wales, joined Robert Page's backroom staff ahead of the Euro 2020 campaign. After qualifying for a first World Cup in 64 years, performances in Qatar saw Wales...
Yardbarker
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
BBC
England: Matt Proudfoot leaves forwards coach role after Eddie Jones exit
Matt Proudfoot has left his role as England forwards coach less than a month after Eddie Jones' departure as head coach. Jones was sacked by the Rugby Football Union after a disappointing 2022, with Steve Borthwick hired as his successor. A South Africa-born former Scotland international, Proudfoot took on the...
Soccer-Al Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi Arabian football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hopeful his side can pull off FA Cup upset against Newcastle
Moore, who last week completed 100 games in charge of the Hillsborough side, has guided Wednesday to second place in League One with eyes firmly on promotion.
Sunderland battling La Liga side to sign midfielder - report
Sunderland have reportedly watched Chilean youngster this season, but could be beaten to the punch by Real Valladolid.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Newcastle eye transfer of Premier League star but Chelsea focusing on another target
Newcastle United are among the clubs eyeing a potential transfer deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Chelsea’s focus is currently on Benfica starlet Enzo Fernandez. Caicedo has shone as one of the most impressive young players in the Premier League in recent times, and surely has it in...
BBC
Johnny Sexton: Ireland captain injury doubt for Six Nations opener against Wales
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is a doubt for the Six Nations opener against Wales next month because of a facial injury. The 37-year-old Leinster fly-half has had a "procedure" on a cheekbone injury sustained in Sunday's URC derby win over Connacht. Leinster have not set a date for a potential...
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Adams, Jenz, Postecoglou, Beale, McGarvey
Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to see a dream move to Celtic blocked by Suwan, with the K-League club unwilling to agree a January move for their 21-year-old striker. (Daily Record) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has urged the Scottish FA to make sure VAR does not wreck the first Old Firm game of the new year. (Herald)
Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle
LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s, tapping the ball into an empty net...
Mitrovic goal helps surging Fulham beat Leicester 1-0
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic’s early goal was enough for Fulham in a 1-0 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Serbia striker’s 11th goal — matching his best league haul — helped the visitors win their third straight game and hold onto seventh place, within sight of European competition.
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders’ clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle. Consecutive wins over the festive period have put the Gunners seven points clear of defending champion Manchester City. They are on a run of 10 straight league victories at home dating to last season. Arsenal has scored in 17 consecutive league matches since May when it lost at Newcastle 2-0. Newcastle is on its longest unbeaten streak in the league — 12 — since 2011. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times. Coach Eddie Howe wants the Magpies to enjoy their lofty status. He says they shouldn’t feel burdened by expectations and relish their achievements. Manchester United has Bournemouth, and manager Erik ten Hag is weighing whether to stick with England defender Luke Shaw at center back. Shaw shone there against Wolverhampton on Saturday in the absence of Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who may be available. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is going to decide in the morning whether World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is physically fit to play at Everton. Mac Allister has just returned to the club after a fortnight celebrating his Argentina team’s success in Qatar. De Zerbi says the midfielder is mentally ready. Also, Leicester welcomes in-form Fulham.
