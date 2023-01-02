ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Novak Djokovic loses opening match of 2023 season

Novak Djokovic played his first match of the 2023 season, and despite a great start, it didn't go according to his plans. The 21-time Grand Slam champion made a decision to start the 2023 season on a doubles court. He signed up for the Adelaide International 1 with his good friend Vasek Pospisil, who he supported at this year's Davis Cup Finals. The duo took on Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round.
kalkinemedia.com

Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup

World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
atptour.com

Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
one37pm.com

Who Has the Most Wimbledon Wins?

Tennis legends like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have graced England's finest courts and these are the players with the most Wimbledon wins. Wimbledon has been played since 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club first introduced the major tournament. Djokovic won his...
tennisuptodate.com

Novak Djokovic eases his way into round two of the Adelaide International

Novak Djokovic began his 2023 year with a match against Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International and the Serbian had no issues winning 6-3 6-2. Playing a competitive match on Australian soil must have felt really good for Novak Djokovic and he was certainly in great spirits for this one. Lestienne is a solid player who fights for every point but he was easily overmatched in most rallies in this match. Djokovic won easily taking a little over 70 minutes to get this one done.
Yardbarker

Djokovic shines with superb tennis in Adelaide after doubles disappointment

Novak Djokovic elected to begin the 2023 season on the doubles court and it wasn't a successful start for him. The experienced Serbian lost alongside Vasek Pospisil, despite the two enjoying the time spent on the court together. However, after a disappointing start to the season in doubles, Djokovic focused on his main discipline, the singles event at the 2023 Adelaide International 1.
The Independent

Novak Djokovic starts singles season with win in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic started his 2023 singles season with a straight sets win over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International.Djokovic began his build-up for this month’s Australian Open, where he will be chasing a record 10th men’s singles title, with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Frenchman Lestienne.“For the first match I can’t complain,” Djokovic said after beating the world number 65. “I played very well. I thought the first six games were very competitive and I have never faced him before.“He is a counter-puncher, he doesn’t make too many mistakes. He has a tricky serve, hits his spots.“But once I made...
Post Register

Rafael Nadal loses again at United Cup in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost again at the United Cup mixed teams tournament, chalking up Monday's defeat to Alex De Minaur to rustiness. The second-ranked Nadal lost to the Australian 3-6 6-1 7-5 after having been beaten by Britain's Cameron Norrie in three sets.
tennisuptodate.com

"He going to carry a big emotional baggage": Djokovic Australian Open return won't be easy according to Mouratoglou

Novak Djokovic's return at the Australian Open will be an emotional thing for him as he was deported fairly quickly after stepping out to practice on Rod Laver last year. Noted tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Djokovic will be carrying that emotional baggage for the entirety of the event. How he handles that will greatly impact the way he plays at the event. He is unsure how he'll handle all of that but he knows that it's going to be tough as he is only human after all:
atptour.com

Medvedev Magnificent To Reach Adelaide Quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev had to scratch and claw in his opening match of the season, saving nine set points in his first set of 2023. The former World No. 1 faced no such difficulties on Wednesday. Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the Adelaide International 1 quarter-finals....
tennismajors.com

Nadal, Alcaraz, Gauff to lead Tennis for Peace on eve of Australian Open

Andrey Rublev signs the camera after his first match at the ATP Finals in Turin Image Credit: TennisTV/ Panoramic. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff will lead a Tennis for Peace event on January 11, to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe...

