Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic loses opening match of 2023 season
Novak Djokovic played his first match of the 2023 season, and despite a great start, it didn't go according to his plans. The 21-time Grand Slam champion made a decision to start the 2023 season on a doubles court. He signed up for the Adelaide International 1 with his good friend Vasek Pospisil, who he supported at this year's Davis Cup Finals. The duo took on Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round.
Novak Djokovic set to miss Indian Wells and Miami Open after US extends Covid-19 vaccine requirements
The former world No. 1’s schedule has suffered another blow.
kalkinemedia.com
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
atptour.com
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
one37pm.com
Who Has the Most Wimbledon Wins?
Tennis legends like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have graced England's finest courts and these are the players with the most Wimbledon wins. Wimbledon has been played since 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club first introduced the major tournament. Djokovic won his...
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic eases his way into round two of the Adelaide International
Novak Djokovic began his 2023 year with a match against Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International and the Serbian had no issues winning 6-3 6-2. Playing a competitive match on Australian soil must have felt really good for Novak Djokovic and he was certainly in great spirits for this one. Lestienne is a solid player who fights for every point but he was easily overmatched in most rallies in this match. Djokovic won easily taking a little over 70 minutes to get this one done.
Yardbarker
Djokovic shines with superb tennis in Adelaide after doubles disappointment
Novak Djokovic elected to begin the 2023 season on the doubles court and it wasn't a successful start for him. The experienced Serbian lost alongside Vasek Pospisil, despite the two enjoying the time spent on the court together. However, after a disappointing start to the season in doubles, Djokovic focused on his main discipline, the singles event at the 2023 Adelaide International 1.
Novak Djokovic starts singles season with win in Adelaide
Novak Djokovic started his 2023 singles season with a straight sets win over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International.Djokovic began his build-up for this month’s Australian Open, where he will be chasing a record 10th men’s singles title, with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Frenchman Lestienne.“For the first match I can’t complain,” Djokovic said after beating the world number 65. “I played very well. I thought the first six games were very competitive and I have never faced him before.“He is a counter-puncher, he doesn’t make too many mistakes. He has a tricky serve, hits his spots.“But once I made...
Then there were two: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic preparing for Slam race endgame
Could 2023 be the definitive one in the battle between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev (Last Update - 04-01)
The ATP Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January and will be headlined by defending champion, Rafael Nadal who defeated Daniil Medvedev last year. As well as Nadal, the World Number One in Carlos Alcaraz will also be...
Reilly Opelka pulls out of Australian Open due to injuries
American Reilly Opelka, who has not played a match since August, has withdrawn from the Australian Open, tournament officials announced Wednesday.
Post Register
Rafael Nadal loses again at United Cup in Sydney
SYDNEY (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost again at the United Cup mixed teams tournament, chalking up Monday's defeat to Alex De Minaur to rustiness. The second-ranked Nadal lost to the Australian 3-6 6-1 7-5 after having been beaten by Britain's Cameron Norrie in three sets.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic faces major blow; won't be able to enter US and play in Indian Wells and Miami
This year, Djokovic was able to start his season at the Adelaide International 1, and won the first singles matches he played. However, he will now have to sit out the two biggest events on the ATP Tour which are the last Masters events before the clay-court season starts and players focus on the Roland Garros once again.
Yardbarker
"Novak is the number one favourite, he's going to be very welcome" - Wilander on Djokovic at AO
Novak Djokovic returned to Australia and he already played one match in Adelaide and it seems that this year, nothing can stop him from competing at the first major of the season. The Australian Open happens to be the most successful Grand Slam event for the Serbian, who triumphed nine...
tennisuptodate.com
"He going to carry a big emotional baggage": Djokovic Australian Open return won't be easy according to Mouratoglou
Novak Djokovic's return at the Australian Open will be an emotional thing for him as he was deported fairly quickly after stepping out to practice on Rod Laver last year. Noted tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Djokovic will be carrying that emotional baggage for the entirety of the event. How he handles that will greatly impact the way he plays at the event. He is unsure how he'll handle all of that but he knows that it's going to be tough as he is only human after all:
atptour.com
Medvedev Magnificent To Reach Adelaide Quarter-finals
Daniil Medvedev had to scratch and claw in his opening match of the season, saving nine set points in his first set of 2023. The former World No. 1 faced no such difficulties on Wednesday. Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the Adelaide International 1 quarter-finals....
tennismajors.com
Nadal, Alcaraz, Gauff to lead Tennis for Peace on eve of Australian Open
Andrey Rublev signs the camera after his first match at the ATP Finals in Turin Image Credit: TennisTV/ Panoramic. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff will lead a Tennis for Peace event on January 11, to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe...
