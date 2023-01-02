ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Man disguised as gas worker reports gas leak, then robs Mississippi store and shoots store clerk, sheriff reports

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
Mississippi officials are warning business owners to report any suspicious activity regarding individuals identifying themselves as gas workers after an armed robbery of a Dollar General.

Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a Black male disguised as a gas worker entered a Dollar General on Pocahintas Road and told the clerk and at least one customer there was a gas leak reported and to clear the store.

The suspect then produced a handgun while scuffling with the clerk over a cash drawer. Subsequently, the clerk was shot once in the chest and the suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

The store clerk was rushed in an ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to the chest where he’s listed in critical but stable condition.

“This should also serve as a public safety notice to all businesses in the metro area to take safety precautions and report any suspicious activity regarding individuals identifying themselves as gas workers or any other disguises without the proper credentials or other markings to clearly represent their affiliation with a company,” the post on social media said.

Anyone with any information regarding the location and identify of this suspect is urged to contact HCSO at 601-352-1521 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

