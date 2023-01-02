ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Brazil says final farewell to 'King' Pele

Crying, waving flags and chanting "1,000 goals!" Huge crowds of fans, some in tears, lined the streets and gathered on balconies to say a last goodbye, chanting "1,000 goals, only Pele!"
Reuters

Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.
WSB Radio

Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé's funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media. The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.
Action News Jax

Gio Reyna's parents revealed Gregg Berhalter's past domestic violence incident to U.S. Soccer

Claudio and Danielle Reyna, the parents of U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna and longtime friends of USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, told U.S. Soccer about a decades-old domestic violence incident involving Berhalter amid friction between Gio and Berhalter during the 2022 World Cup, according to a Wednesday ESPN report and subsequent statements from the Reynas.
theScore

Thousands of fans mourn Pele at public viewing in Brazil

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup winner was...
BBC

Cape Verde renames national stadium in honour of Pele

Cape Verde's national stadium is to be renamed after Pele, the country's prime minister has said. The 15,000-seater Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde, located just outside the capital Praia, will become the Pele Stadium. The news comes after Fifa's president Gianna Infantino proposed - while speaking at Pele's memorial service...
The Comeback

Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past

On Tuesday, U.S. men’s soccer national team head coach Gregg Berhalter tweeted that he got into a physical argument in 1991 with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind Santana (now Berhalter), kicking her in the legs. Berhalter said then that someone threatened to “take me down” during the World Cup by revealing this information to U.S. Read more... The post Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
kalkinemedia.com

FIFA to ask all countries to name a stadium for Pele: Infantino

FIFA will ask all the world's countries to name a stadium for Brazilian football legend Pele, the head of the sport's governing body, Gianni Infantino, said Monday at the late icon's wake. Infantino was in the city of Santos, Brazil, to pay his final respects to the player widely considered...

