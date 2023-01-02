Read full article on original website
The soccer player who got assassinated for accidentally scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Colombian national team. He was much respected by Colombian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
Brazilians throng to bid final farewell to soccer legend Pelé at daylong wake
Thousands of Brazilians lined up Monday to pay their final respects to the country's beloved soccer phenom Pelé, whose coffin was placed in the center of Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo.
Brazil says final farewell to 'King' Pele
Crying, waving flags and chanting "1,000 goals!" Huge crowds of fans, some in tears, lined the streets and gathered on balconies to say a last goodbye, chanting "1,000 goals, only Pele!"
Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele
SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.
Brazilians Pay Last Respects to Soccer Great Pele at Daylong Wake
The three-time World Cup champion died at age 82 last Thursday.
Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral
SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé's funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media. The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.
President Gianni Infantino says FIFA will request a stadium in every country be named after Pelé
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday that world soccer's governing body will ask every single country with affiliation to name a stadium in honor of late legend Pelé as well as a minute of silence. The Brazilian great died last week at the age of 82 after battling cancer, and Infantino was attending Pelé's funeral on Monday.
Watch: Fans go crazy as Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in first Al-Nassr training session
It was first reported in late November that the star forward had agreed to a deal with Al-Nassr, though the financial details weren't finalized. That agreement came amidst Ronaldo's memorable, yet unsuccessful World Cup run with Portugal -- who was knocked out in the quarterfinals -- and just over one week following his fiery departure from Manchester United.
Gio Reyna's parents revealed Gregg Berhalter's past domestic violence incident to U.S. Soccer
Claudio and Danielle Reyna, the parents of U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna and longtime friends of USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, told U.S. Soccer about a decades-old domestic violence incident involving Berhalter amid friction between Gio and Berhalter during the 2022 World Cup, according to a Wednesday ESPN report and subsequent statements from the Reynas.
Pele's Final Journey: Brazil Says Goodbye To Soccer Legend
Brazil legend Pele made his final journey on Tuesday before being laid to rest.
Thousands of fans mourn Pele at public viewing in Brazil
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup winner was...
Cape Verde renames national stadium in honour of Pele
Cape Verde's national stadium is to be renamed after Pele, the country's prime minister has said. The 15,000-seater Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde, located just outside the capital Praia, will become the Pele Stadium. The news comes after Fifa's president Gianna Infantino proposed - while speaking at Pele's memorial service...
Cristiano Ronaldo "Very Proud" To Join Al Nassr And Insists Move To Saudi Pro League "Isn't The End" Of His Career
Ronaldo attended his first press conference as a Saudi Pro League player on Tuesday.
Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past
On Tuesday, U.S. men’s soccer national team head coach Gregg Berhalter tweeted that he got into a physical argument in 1991 with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind Santana (now Berhalter), kicking her in the legs. Berhalter said then that someone threatened to “take me down” during the World Cup by revealing this information to U.S. Read more... The post Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FIFA to ask all countries to name a stadium for Pele: Infantino
FIFA will ask all the world's countries to name a stadium for Brazilian football legend Pele, the head of the sport's governing body, Gianni Infantino, said Monday at the late icon's wake. Infantino was in the city of Santos, Brazil, to pay his final respects to the player widely considered...
Pelé's Funeral Draws Large Crowds, Bidding Farewell to the Legend in Eight Mile Long Procession
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023 the world said its last goodbye to football legend, Pelé. The Brazilian community paid respects nationwide, with over 200 million people around the world watching the final procession. Pelé was buried in the city of Santos, the place where he grew up and became...
Pele’s mother does not know that her son is dead. A family reveals the football legend’s last words
Pele’s funeral began on Monday in Santos, Brazil, and the funeral procession, which will take place this Tuesday, will pass to the home of Maria Celeste Arantes, the mother of the football legend, who turned 100 in November. It so happened that Pele’s mother did not know that her son had died.
