ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Social buzz leading up to the Rose Bowl

By Sam Dehring
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGy38_0k0tTNTl00

Penn State will finish off its season today in Pasadena when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl. Both teams saw a limited amount of opt-outs and were able to retain plenty of key players for this game.

Utah will be in its second consecutive Rose Bowl this year, after losing 48-45 to Ohio State in 2022.

This will also be Sean Clifford’s last collegiate game as a Nittany Lion. The emotions are high and the sixth-year quarterback hopes to finish his Penn State career on a high note.

The Nittany Lions had plenty of young stars play this season, including running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen on offense. On defense, they had Kalen King and Abdul Carter .

We have spent all of the regular season taking a closer look at what people are saying about every Penn State game this season. So, what are they saying about the Rose Bowl? Let’s take a closer look.

W

W

W

W

James Franklin bringing the hype

https://twitter.com/coachjfranklin/status/1609691705258962944?s=20&t=W9s6Q3azMGtO547jvAcYkw

The fans are ready

https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1609716907560808449?s=20&t=mVOcSsnqQySG4k17kYp7fg

Friday Night Lights

https://twitter.com/rosebowlgame/status/1609771427661742080?s=20&t=3fk6n9CLEuEOMR6oBgOVMA

Enemy Territory

https://twitter.com/Utah_Football/status/1609736919566667776?s=20&t=uLznflKdQsr07zfTSNN0vg https://twitter.com/utahathletics/status/1609713154552107008?s=20&t=vV_uCSML7Qn1lo9TIkI7iA https://twitter.com/SpencerJCox/status/1609642915772649472?s=20&t=3STtI56rfe1ncI4WUk4wog

The love and compassion on this team is amazing

https://twitter.com/OnwardState/status/1608512384653750272?s=20&t=jPVf4dCkqQOfEaCFIlZJLQ

One last game for Sean Clifford and the rest of the seniors

https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1608170164360445956?s=20&t=t6DTzdsvlmEgsWmrsE9CCQ https://twitter.com/sportsiren/status/1609727932184014848?s=20&t=3STtI56rfe1ncI4WUk4wog

The calm before the storm

https://twitter.com/mckenna_keil/status/1609719556569956352?s=20&t=3STtI56rfe1ncI4WUk4wog

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca placed on scholarship

LOS ANGELES — Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca was placed on scholarship at the end of his redshirt freshman season, a team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. DeLuca finished the 2022 season with 29 tackles, which ranked 10th on the team, and he added two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries and one blocked kick in 13 games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury

Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Will Penn State's success improve the Big Ten next season? | Joel Klatt Show

FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the back-and-forth, low-scoring affair that was the Rose Bowl. The Penn State Nittany Lions came out on top of the Utah Utes and Klatt praises Sean Clifford’s magical season, despite PSU not finishing the way they had wanted. Klatt says Clifford “gave his heart and soul to the program,” and says the best part of their program is their youth. Penn State is a very good, young team, and Klatt ends his discussion wondering how bright is their future, really?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind

Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
iheart.com

Just In: This Gym Is Getting Slammed For Denying New Members In January!

Jubal Fresh reports on Equinox gym getting slammed for not accepting new memberships in January. “You are not a New Year's resolution. Your life doesn't start at the beginning of the year. And that's not what being part of Equinox is about,” the club posted to their website on January 1st. You can click here to read more about this story!
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand

OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
OGDEN, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical

Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy