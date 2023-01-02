Social buzz leading up to the Rose Bowl

Penn State will finish off its season today in Pasadena when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl. Both teams saw a limited amount of opt-outs and were able to retain plenty of key players for this game.

Utah will be in its second consecutive Rose Bowl this year, after losing 48-45 to Ohio State in 2022.

This will also be Sean Clifford’s last collegiate game as a Nittany Lion. The emotions are high and the sixth-year quarterback hopes to finish his Penn State career on a high note.

The Nittany Lions had plenty of young stars play this season, including running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen on offense. On defense, they had Kalen King and Abdul Carter .

We have spent all of the regular season taking a closer look at what people are saying about every Penn State game this season. So, what are they saying about the Rose Bowl? Let’s take a closer look.

James Franklin bringing the hype

https://twitter.com/coachjfranklin/status/1609691705258962944?s=20&t=W9s6Q3azMGtO547jvAcYkw

The fans are ready

https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1609716907560808449?s=20&t=mVOcSsnqQySG4k17kYp7fg

Friday Night Lights

https://twitter.com/rosebowlgame/status/1609771427661742080?s=20&t=3fk6n9CLEuEOMR6oBgOVMA

Enemy Territory

https://twitter.com/Utah_Football/status/1609736919566667776?s=20&t=uLznflKdQsr07zfTSNN0vg https://twitter.com/utahathletics/status/1609713154552107008?s=20&t=vV_uCSML7Qn1lo9TIkI7iA https://twitter.com/SpencerJCox/status/1609642915772649472?s=20&t=3STtI56rfe1ncI4WUk4wog

The love and compassion on this team is amazing

https://twitter.com/OnwardState/status/1608512384653750272?s=20&t=jPVf4dCkqQOfEaCFIlZJLQ

One last game for Sean Clifford and the rest of the seniors

https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1608170164360445956?s=20&t=t6DTzdsvlmEgsWmrsE9CCQ https://twitter.com/sportsiren/status/1609727932184014848?s=20&t=3STtI56rfe1ncI4WUk4wog

The calm before the storm

https://twitter.com/mckenna_keil/status/1609719556569956352?s=20&t=3STtI56rfe1ncI4WUk4wog

