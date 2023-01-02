Social buzz leading up to the Rose Bowl
Penn State will finish off its season today in Pasadena when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl. Both teams saw a limited amount of opt-outs and were able to retain plenty of key players for this game.
Utah will be in its second consecutive Rose Bowl this year, after losing 48-45 to Ohio State in 2022.
This will also be Sean Clifford’s last collegiate game as a Nittany Lion. The emotions are high and the sixth-year quarterback hopes to finish his Penn State career on a high note.
The Nittany Lions had plenty of young stars play this season, including running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen on offense. On defense, they had Kalen King and Abdul Carter .
We have spent all of the regular season taking a closer look at what people are saying about every Penn State game this season. So, what are they saying about the Rose Bowl? Let’s take a closer look.
James Franklin bringing the hype
https://twitter.com/coachjfranklin/status/1609691705258962944?s=20&t=W9s6Q3azMGtO547jvAcYkw
The fans are ready
https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1609716907560808449?s=20&t=mVOcSsnqQySG4k17kYp7fg
Friday Night Lights
https://twitter.com/rosebowlgame/status/1609771427661742080?s=20&t=3fk6n9CLEuEOMR6oBgOVMA
Enemy Territory
https://twitter.com/Utah_Football/status/1609736919566667776?s=20&t=uLznflKdQsr07zfTSNN0vg https://twitter.com/utahathletics/status/1609713154552107008?s=20&t=vV_uCSML7Qn1lo9TIkI7iA https://twitter.com/SpencerJCox/status/1609642915772649472?s=20&t=3STtI56rfe1ncI4WUk4wog
The love and compassion on this team is amazing
https://twitter.com/OnwardState/status/1608512384653750272?s=20&t=jPVf4dCkqQOfEaCFIlZJLQ
One last game for Sean Clifford and the rest of the seniors
https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1608170164360445956?s=20&t=t6DTzdsvlmEgsWmrsE9CCQ https://twitter.com/sportsiren/status/1609727932184014848?s=20&t=3STtI56rfe1ncI4WUk4wog
The calm before the storm
https://twitter.com/mckenna_keil/status/1609719556569956352?s=20&t=3STtI56rfe1ncI4WUk4wog
