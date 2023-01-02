Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
cryptonewsz.com
Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to lose its value in 2023?
Shiba Inu is a much-hyped cryptocurrency in the industry. At the beginning of 2022, it was trading around $0.000033, but it reduced its value within 12 months and is currently trading around $0.0000081 at the beginning of 2023. It suggests the bearish momentum of this meme coin, which does not have strong fundamentals or extensive use cases for a future price surge.
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin looks towards an uptrend in 2023
Bitcoin gave out handsome returns in 2020 and 2021 when major industries were down amid the rising cases of the pandemic. The statement is important to highlight that Bitcoin cannot be underestimated despite 2022 being one of the worst years for the largest cryptocurrency in the world. It reportedly lost...
CoinDesk
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders,according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin Rises, Cryptos Savor FOMC Data
CoinDesk Market Index (CMIP) BTC/ETH costs per CoinDesk Indices; gold is COMEX spot worth. Costs as of about 4 p.m. ET. Insights: Sq. Enix has dedicated to investing in Web3, however the Japanese gaming firm faces an uphill wrestle given the nation’s strict rules about something that resembles playing.
cryptonewsz.com
Litecoin (LTC) outperforms its peers and showcases huge potential!
Litecoin is a decentralized, open-source payment network that operates using a cryptocurrency called Litecoin (LTC). The network is secured by cryptography, and transactions are verified by network nodes through the use of complex mathematical algorithms. Litecoin is a peer-to-peer network, which means that there is no central authority or middleman...
cryptonewsz.com
Zcash recovers marginally: Is it an end of the ZEC downtrend?
Zcash is very similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, but it offers users enhanced security, anonymity, and zero knowledge transfer facilities. At the beginning of 2022, ZEC was trading around $150 but has reduced its value, and now it is trading around $41, which suggests extreme bearish pressure in the market. The downtrend started in April 2022 and continued till June. After that, Zcash has been consolidating within a range.
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Beginning of Next Bitcoin Bull Run, Lays Out March 2023 Ethereum Forecast
The closely followed crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel is making forecasts for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2023. In a new video update, the analyst says that he believes Bitcoin will ignite its next bull run around the second half of the year. “Late...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
cryptonewsz.com
The Graph sustains $0.05 support: Will GRT recover further?
The Graph remains a massively volatile coin in the last 12 months. At the beginning of 2022, it was trading around $0.68, but currently, it is trading around $0.061, which suggests a bearish pressure in the market. Experts suggest that it may not be the right time to invest in...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher — Why This Analyst Is Calling A Bull Market As 2023 Unfolds – Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
Main cash gained upward momentum on Monday night, as the worldwide cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.85% to $805.75 billion. High 24-Hour Gainers (Knowledge through CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Worth. Lido Dao (LDO) +13.35% $1.21. Solana (SOL) +12.8% $11.25. BitDAO (BIT) +11.7% $0.37. See Additionally: Is Bitcoin...
altcoinbuzz.io
Bitcoin And Altcoin Report – January Week 1
Will 2023 extend crypto winter and evolve into a crypto ice age, or is a spring thaw coming? Here is a glance into 2023 and crypto-related investment opportunities. Understanding and analyzing patterns can help us to prepare for the future. Also, staying up to date with all the crypto information is part of the ethos of good investors. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time. Therefore, this weekly Bitcoin and Altcoin Report will give you a holistic view of the previous week in crypto and a glimpse of the coming weeks.
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai said he lost access to $1.3 million in the FTX collapse, but that hasn't sunk his belief in the digital asset market. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he said he's already written off his FTX losses and sees almost no chance of getting his money back.
Comments / 0