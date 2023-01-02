Zcash is very similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, but it offers users enhanced security, anonymity, and zero knowledge transfer facilities. At the beginning of 2022, ZEC was trading around $150 but has reduced its value, and now it is trading around $41, which suggests extreme bearish pressure in the market. The downtrend started in April 2022 and continued till June. After that, Zcash has been consolidating within a range.

21 HOURS AGO