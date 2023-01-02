ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable condition’ after snowplow accident

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 6 days ago

“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” after getting into an accident involving a snowplow, his rep said late Sunday.

Renner sustained injuries “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow” Sunday morning in Nevada.

“His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the rep added.

Deadline was first to report the news.

Page Six has reached out to the “Hawkeye” star’s rep for an update on his condition .

Renner, 51, has a home about 25 miles outside Reno near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal . A winter storm hit the area on New Year’s Eve that reportedly caused 35,000 homes to lose power.

Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized in “critical but stable condition” after a snowplow accident.
Instagram / @jeremyrenner

The actor posted an Instagram video in mid-December of himself driving a plow.

“I have so much respect for Mother Earth, and Mother Nature,” he wrote at the time. “I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot.”

Renner has become known as a passionate fighter against natural disasters in the area, having launched a campaign to build a Tahoe fire station in December 2021.

“I’m actually building a station at the house in Tahoe because it is a hot zone for fires,” he told singer and daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson when she asked about him being a volunteer fire chief.

“I work with the fire departments up there, and they are pretty awesome. They are teaching me and helping me, and I still have to get some more hours in with them.”

The actor is best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Evere

Although the “Tag” actor is best known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he also scored a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for “The Hurt Locker” and landed a Supporting Actor nod the next year for “The Town.”

Renner and his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, are parents to daughter Ava Berlin, 9.

