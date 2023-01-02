AKRON, Ohio — A Copley man on Monday sued Akron police officers and accused them of stuffing snow in his mouth and covering his airways while kneeling on him. Charles Hicks shouted that he couldn’t breathe during the Feb. 7, 2021, arrest caught on body camera video that showed an officer kneeling on his upper back, near his neck.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO