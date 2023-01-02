Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested Christopher Mason on Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals...
Lawsuit: Akron police officer shoved snow in man’s face, blocking his airways during arrest
AKRON, Ohio — A Copley man on Monday sued Akron police officers and accused them of stuffing snow in his mouth and covering his airways while kneeling on him. Charles Hicks shouted that he couldn’t breathe during the Feb. 7, 2021, arrest caught on body camera video that showed an officer kneeling on his upper back, near his neck.
Akron bomb threat not credible, evacuees able to return to area: Authorities
Hazmat crews are on the scene of a situation at the Akron Federal Building.
cleveland19.com
2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
YAHOO!
Christopher Mason arrested by U.S. Marshals in shooting death of Allison Dinkins
A suspect in the death of a 38-year-old mother has been arrested in Akron on charges of murder and felonious assault. The northern Ohio fugitive task force arrested Christopher Mason, 39, at a residence near the 200 block of East Miller Avenue in Akron's Summit Lake neighborhood. On New Year's...
whbc.com
US Marshals: Arrest Made in Shootings of 38-year-Old Woman, 5-Year-old Girl
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old Akron woman. A 5-year-old girl was also struck and injured in that Saturday evening incident at an apartment unit on Brittain Road.
cleveland19.com
‘It’s terrifying’: Akron man records gun fight in store parking lot
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to get to the bottom of what started a shootout at 11 in the morning in a mini-mart parking lot Monday. 19 News tracked down a witness who caught the shooting on camera. He shared that video exclusively with 19 News. “You...
cleveland19.com
2026 execution date set for man who killed Cleveland police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer. Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 of killing Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022.
cleveland19.com
2 women shot on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called out to the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon for a report of a double shooting. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 16000 block of Throckley Ave. This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood. Both victim’s are women....
Marshals arrest man for fatal shooting of 38-year-old Akron mother
A 39-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force for a shooting that left a 38-year-old mother dead and her 5-year-old daughter hurt.
Ohio man found shot to death on apartment balcony identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a man was shot to death on his apartment balcony Friday evening.
Family calls for justice after 69-year-old man killed by hit-skip driver
A family is heartbroken, outraged and calling for justice after a 69-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man was killed by a hit-skip driver near the University of Akron.
6 suspects arrested, guns recovered after Cleveland standoff: US Marshals
Six fugitives are in custody and several guns are recovered after a standoff in Cleveland on Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying her body in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man of killing his girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Anthony Kennedy, 43, was taken into custody in Allegheny County, PA on Nov. 30. Kennedy’s girlfriend, Adrianna Taylor, 23,...
US Marshals arrest man accused of killing woman, shooting 5-year-old in Akron
U.S. Marshals arrested a man accused of killing a mother and shooting her 5-year-old daughter in Akron on New Year's Eve.
Man still hospitalized, in serious condition after hit-skip crash in Akron
A 69-year-old man is fighting for his life after an early morning hit-skip accident in Akron.
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman gets 6th OVI on New Years Eve, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
Akron PD ask for help in pedestrian hit-skip crash
Akron police are asking the public for help to identify the driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian on Tuesday morning in the area of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue southbound at North Main Street, then drove away.
2 men hospitalized after exchanging gunfire in Akron; 1 with life-threatening injuries
AKRON, Ohio — Two men have been hospitalized following an apparent shootout in Akron on Monday, including one with life-threatening injuries. According to Akron Police, multiple officers responded to the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue for a shooting around 11:18 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers found no victims, but did find evidence of a crime.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds. Anyone with information is...
