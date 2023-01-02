ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2026 execution date set for man who killed Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer. Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 of killing Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 women shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called out to the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon for a report of a double shooting. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 16000 block of Throckley Ave. This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood. Both victim’s are women....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman gets 6th OVI on New Years Eve, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH

