Maine governor celebrates inauguration with heating aid win
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature cleared the way for $450 relief checks to help residents struggling with high winter heating costs Wednesday before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center to hear Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outline her priorities for her second term. Savoring a victory for her...
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont sworn in for second term
Sworn into office for a second four-year term, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday called on state legislators to pass a "meaningful middle class tax cut," saying it's time for the state to refocus on economic growth and opportunity now that the emergency of the pandemic is fading. The wealthy...
Washington Democratic Party Chair Podlodowski stepping down
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski is leaving the role after six years. Podlodowski departs after state Democrats in the November midterms maintained their majorities in the state Legislature, won the secretary of state’s office, and scored a somewhat unexpected win in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, The Seattle Times reported.
Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
Beshear to welcome Biden, give State of Commonwealth speech
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear will welcome President Joe Biden to Kentucky and join the president as he speaks in Covington before returning to Frankfort to give his State of the Commonwealth address. Biden plans to speak in Covington on Wednesday about his economic plan for rebuilding...
Beshear: Commonwealth is strong and future bright
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear delivered his fourth State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Kentucky General Assembly on Wednesday night, painting a strong Kentucky with a bright future. He began his remarks by saying, “Tonight, I’m proud to report that, despite everything...
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Mount Vernon church small in numbers, large in faith
JAMESTOWN, Ky. (KT) — It was August 2020 and the situation looked bleak for Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. Its pastor had resigned six months earlier, then COVID struck and the church closed down for March and April. Still without a pastor in August, attendance had dropped to 10 people.
New year starts with 2 trooper-involved shootings in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police say they are investigating two separate trooper-involved shooting incidents in eastern Kentucky, both of which took place over the past couple days. The first one occurred on Jan. 1, shortly before 8:45 p.m. EST in Elliott County. The agency’s Critical Incident Response...
