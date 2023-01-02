ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

Maine governor celebrates inauguration with heating aid win

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature cleared the way for $450 relief checks to help residents struggling with high winter heating costs Wednesday before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center to hear Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outline her priorities for her second term. Savoring a victory for her...
MAINE STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont sworn in for second term

Sworn into office for a second four-year term, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday called on state legislators to pass a "meaningful middle class tax cut," saying it's time for the state to refocus on economic growth and opportunity now that the emergency of the pandemic is fading. The wealthy...
CONNECTICUT STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Washington Democratic Party Chair Podlodowski stepping down

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski is leaving the role after six years. Podlodowski departs after state Democrats in the November midterms maintained their majorities in the state Legislature, won the secretary of state’s office, and scored a somewhat unexpected win in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, The Seattle Times reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Beshear to welcome Biden, give State of Commonwealth speech

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear will welcome President Joe Biden to Kentucky and join the president as he speaks in Covington before returning to Frankfort to give his State of the Commonwealth address. Biden plans to speak in Covington on Wednesday about his economic plan for rebuilding...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Beshear: Commonwealth is strong and future bright

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear delivered his fourth State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Kentucky General Assembly on Wednesday night, painting a strong Kentucky with a bright future. He began his remarks by saying, “Tonight, I’m proud to report that, despite everything...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kentuckytoday.com

Mount Vernon church small in numbers, large in faith

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (KT) — It was August 2020 and the situation looked bleak for Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. Its pastor had resigned six months earlier, then COVID struck and the church closed down for March and April. Still without a pastor in August, attendance had dropped to 10 people.
MOUNT VERNON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

New year starts with 2 trooper-involved shootings in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police say they are investigating two separate trooper-involved shooting incidents in eastern Kentucky, both of which took place over the past couple days. The first one occurred on Jan. 1, shortly before 8:45 p.m. EST in Elliott County. The agency’s Critical Incident Response...
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy