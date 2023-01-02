Read full article on original website
See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates
The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
thisisalabama.org
Inside the Alabama Museum of Natural History
So much has happened on Alabama land, but for 112 years, the Alabama Museum of Natural History has shared the story of the land itself. “The museum’s primary focus is the geology and paleontology of the state, with new exhibits on more contemporary biodiversity, species unique to Alabama, and the modern threats they face,” says Director Dr. John Friel. As you browse the exhibits in Smith Hall at UA, you can also trace interactions where human history weaves into the land’s natural history.
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says
Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2022: People of Alabama
We are using the final days of 2022 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look. These are the top People of Alabama features on Alabama NewsCenter in 2022. The AlabamaWx Weather Blog...
WAFF
Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on. If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
thegreenvillestandard.com
Big buck photo contest launches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s Black Belt ranks among America’s best places to bag a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see your photos again this year. The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest is being announced for...
Swearing in, gang violence, great singers: Down in Alabama
A couple of new lawmakers representing Alabama are being sworn in today on Capitol Hill. Mobile police are pointing toward neighborhood gang violence as a possible link between a deadly downtown New Year’s Eve shooting and another shooting at a Walmart on Dec. 27. Rolling Stone released its list...
955wtvy.com
Alabama Residents Cross State Lines for Lottery Fever
More Alabamians are crossing state lines to try and strike in rich. No one matched all the numbers in Saturday’s Mega millions drawing so Tuesday’s jackpot will be up to $785 million. Since Alabama is one of only 5 states to not participate in the lottery, residents will have to go to Georgia or Florida for a chance to become a millionaire.
getnews.info
Moe Buys Homes LLC Expands Into All Alabama Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently
Moe Buys Homes LLC announces an expansion into all Alabama markets. Moe Buys Homes LLC has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, Moe Buys Homes LLC has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
Will lost holiday travel luggage end up in North Alabama?
In addition to 12,825 cancelled flights and more than 34,000 delays, there were also reports of baggage chaos.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Alabama: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The state of Alabama lies in the southeastern part of the United States. On December 14, 1819, it became the 22nd state to enter the Union. The official bird, the Yellowhammer, inspired the state’s other nicknames: “Heart of Dixie” and “Yellowhammer State.” The state did not have an official flag until some years later, but eventually, it adopted one in 1861.
selmasun.com
Three possible tax cuts in Alabama in 2023
With a new year, new legislature and a string of annual budget surpluses, hope springs eternal for tax relief in Alabama. With that, there are three key areas for policymakers to consider in 2023. Income Tax. Alabama was one of the only southeastern states in 2021 and 2022 not to...
“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night
Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
North Alabama students nominated to U.S. Military Academy
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby nominated several students across North Alabama to the United States Military Academy.
