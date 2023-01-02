Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood staple of almost 100 years is being forced to start from scratch after a burst pipe turned their business into a waterpark. “I walked into a waterpark; it was like a waterfall” said Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles. Tvrdik, who heads...
Akron bomb threat not credible, evacuees able to return to area: Authorities
Hazmat crews are on the scene of a situation at the Akron Federal Building.
Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway
A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township.
1 hospitalized after tree falls on car in North Ridgeville
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a car in North Ridgeville Tuesday morning.
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman gets 6th OVI on New Years Eve, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
Fire department battles 2 fires in 1 home
Crews were able to get the flames out, but it left the home with significant damage.
Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
Barberton councilperson catches camera thieves ‘red-handed’
Justin Greer said he was alarmed when he began receiving notifications on his phone, with photos of two complete strangers that were being sent from a motion-activated trail camera that he kept in his truck.
whbc.com
2022 Stark Traffic Fatality Count: 29
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County ends 2022 with 29 traffic deaths, ten fewer than the year before. There were 28 fatal crashes, down from 33 in 2021. But the Stark Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coalition says we should not consider that the start of a downward trend.
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
cleveland19.com
‘It’s terrifying’: Akron man records gun fight in store parking lot
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to get to the bottom of what started a shootout at 11 in the morning in a mini-mart parking lot Monday. 19 News tracked down a witness who caught the shooting on camera. He shared that video exclusively with 19 News. “You...
3 men hospitalized after New Year’s Day Canton house fire
Three men are being hospitalized after a house fire in Canton Sunday morning.
OVI arrest turns into guns drawn in Trumbull County
A man from Pennsylvania is facing several charges in Trumbull County after police say he crashed his truck, left the scene, and then resisted officers when they tried to arrest him.
cleveland19.com
Mantua man charged after wrong-way crash in Solon
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Mantua man is now charged after causing a wrong-way crash on New Year’s Eve. The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on US 422 near the Liberty Road overpass. Solon police said Nicholas James Gutowski was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he...
cleveland19.com
2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
WFMJ.com
Two from Warren killed in Southington crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed two lives of two people from Warren in Trumbull County early Wednesday. First responders from Southington and Farmington answering a call about two people not moving inside heavily damaged vehicle in a ditch along County Line-Turnpike Road just before 1 a.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect
MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
Comments / 3