The holiday season was absolutely fraught with travel disruptions, with many travelers and federal officials assigning blame to Southwest Airlines. Between Christmas and New Year’s, Southwest Airlines canceled thousands upon thousands of flights. Originally, airline executives credited the disruptions to severe weather spanning the United States. Proceeding cancelations were reportedly the result of the airline’s method of managing flights. As millions of Americans continued celebrating the latter half of the holiday season over New Year’s Eve and Day, Southwest claimed they had, for the most part, returned to a normal flight schedule. Seemingly though, the airline company has hardly kept to its word. By Monday, Southwest had again canceled and delayed hundreds of flights across the country.

1 DAY AGO