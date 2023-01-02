ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Delays and cancellations close out holiday travel season

Many Americans are traveling home from the holidays and facing a new round of delays and cancellations. Following Southwest Airlines’ multiday meltdown last week that stranded hundreds of thousands of travelers, NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on calls for the airline to make changes.Jan. 3, 2023.
The Independent

‘Desperate’ woman pays $100 to skip airport queue amid Southwest Airlines chaos

A woman has paid a fellow traveller $100 to skip an entire check-in queue in order to catch her flight, amid widespread US flight chaos.The passenger told a passing journalist that she was “desperate” and “had no other choice”, in a video of their conversation posted to Twitter by Fox 5’s Billy Heath III.In the clip, taken at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the unnamed mother of two says: “I gave someone some money so I can cut [the queue]... I know it looks terrible.”When Mr Heath asks her why she gave the man in front of her a $100...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Popular travel destinations for 2023

Travelers are looking ahead and starting to plan for the new year. CBS News senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg joins "CBS News Mornings" to share his insights on some of the most popular destinations for 2023.
CBS News

Southwest giving passengers affected by meltdown 25,000 frequent flyer points

MIAMI - Some flyers who got caught in Southwest Airlines' meltdown over the holiday travel period, which caused thousands of cancelations, will be receiving a 'sorry' gift from the air carrier. On Tuesday, Southwest informed those passengers that they would receive 25,000 frequent flyer bonus points as a "gesture of...
Outsider.com

Hundreds of Southwest Airlines Flights Canceled and Delayed Days After Returning to ‘Normal’ Schedule

The holiday season was absolutely fraught with travel disruptions, with many travelers and federal officials assigning blame to Southwest Airlines. Between Christmas and New Year’s, Southwest Airlines canceled thousands upon thousands of flights. Originally, airline executives credited the disruptions to severe weather spanning the United States. Proceeding cancelations were reportedly the result of the airline’s method of managing flights. As millions of Americans continued celebrating the latter half of the holiday season over New Year’s Eve and Day, Southwest claimed they had, for the most part, returned to a normal flight schedule. Seemingly though, the airline company has hardly kept to its word. By Monday, Southwest had again canceled and delayed hundreds of flights across the country.
TODAY.com

Travel tips, tricks and trends for 2023

Travel expert Mark Ellwood shares the latest trends in 2023 including historic cruising, solo female traveling, retro travel, and more.Jan. 4, 2023.

