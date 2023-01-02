Read full article on original website
b969fm.com
AG: Hoosiers should check IndianaUnclaimed.gov to kick off 2023
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to check and see if they have money that is owed to them. You can go to IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if you have some extra money waiting for you in 2023. The following was released this week:
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb unveils 2023 Next Level Agenda
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced as part of his 2023 Next Level Agenda he will pursue transformational changes to the way public health is delivered in Indiana, historic investments in K-12 education – including fully funding the cost of textbooks for Indiana students, and new literacy initiatives, and – even stronger economic development tools to capture key economic development projects, and investing another $500 million in the successful READI program.
wbiw.com
wbiw.com
The statewide elected officials’ inauguration ceremony scheduled for Jan. 9
STATEHOUSE – Auditor of State Tera Klutz along with newly elected Secretary of State Diego Morales and Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott invite members of the public and media to attend the inauguration ceremony on January 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse South Atrium at 200 West Washington Street in Indianapolis.
wbiw.com
IDEM awards $513,000 in Community Recycling Grants
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) today announced the recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded $513,593 to 16 applicants. “IDEM is proud to work with communities throughout the state toward increasing recycling opportunities,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. “The grants are...
Former Ind. schools chief Jennifer McCormick invites donations as she ponders bid for governor
Republican candidates are already lining up to run for governor in 2024. And Democrats are close to their first official candidate in former state school Superintendent Jennifer McCormick.
wkvi.com
Fox 59
New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. Angela Answers: How to Improve Your Mindset & Be …. Where is Sherman? Rumble Boxing. Get ready to rumble with a ten round, 45...
WANE-TV
wbiw.com
2023 community climate hero nominations open
INDIANA – Do you know an Indiana resident who is going above and beyond to engage neighbors and spur action on climate change and other environmental challenges?. Indiana is full of individuals who are working to make Hoosier communities and the state more resilient in the face of environmental change. Each year, the Environmental Resilience Institute recognizes a few of these individuals by naming them a Hoosier Resilience Hero.
Braun fundraising points to expensive GOP primary for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS — A few dozen big-money donors have helped Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun quickly catch up in fundraising with GOP rivals in the 2024 race for Indiana governor, with his campaign saying Tuesday it has raised about $1.5 million since formally launching his bid just over a month ago.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Indiana lawmakers resume push for speed cameras in work zones
The proposal has been discussed for several years at the Statehouse.
vincennespbs.org
Gov. Holcomb to focus on health and education in 2023 session
The 2023 legislative session will begin a week from now with lots of items concerning the state’s budget over the next two years at the forefront. This will be Gov. Eric Holcomb’s final budget session as governor and he has a few things that he will be prioritizing when he rolls out his budget proposal to state lawmakers in the coming weeks.
WIBC.com
Holcomb Details His Priorities For Final Budget Session
STATEWIDE — The 2023 legislative session will begin a week from now with lots of items concerning the state’s budget over the next two years at the forefront. This will be Gov. Eric Holcomb’s final budget session as governor and he has a few things that he will be prioritizing when he rolls out his budget proposal to state lawmakers in the coming weeks.
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec. 31, which were 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11.
wdrb.com
2 southern Indiana fire departments could soon be merging
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one. Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department. The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District. Another meeting will be...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Captain retires after 32 years of service
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Captain Ruben D. Marte’ has announced his retirement after 32 years of service to the Department and to the citizens of Indiana. Captain Marte’, who is originally from the Bronx, New York, is a 1982 graduate of the DeWitt Clinton High School, and in 1986, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Baruch College, New York City, New York. On December 9, 1990, he graduated from the 48th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a Trooper and assigned to the Indiana State Police Post in Seymour, where he served for two years.
