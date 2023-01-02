ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

AG: Hoosiers should check IndianaUnclaimed.gov to kick off 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to check and see if they have money that is owed to them. You can go to IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if you have some extra money waiting for you in 2023. The following was released this week:
Gov. Holcomb unveils 2023 Next Level Agenda

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced as part of his 2023 Next Level Agenda he will pursue transformational changes to the way public health is delivered in Indiana, historic investments in K-12 education – including fully funding the cost of textbooks for Indiana students, and new literacy initiatives, and – even stronger economic development tools to capture key economic development projects, and investing another $500 million in the successful READI program.
IDEM awards $513,000 in Community Recycling Grants

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) today announced the recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded $513,593 to 16 applicants. “IDEM is proud to work with communities throughout the state toward increasing recycling opportunities,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. “The grants are...
New turn signal law in effect in Indiana

A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. Angela Answers: How to Improve Your Mindset & Be …. Where is Sherman? Rumble Boxing. Get ready to rumble with a ten round, 45...
2023 community climate hero nominations open

INDIANA – Do you know an Indiana resident who is going above and beyond to engage neighbors and spur action on climate change and other environmental challenges?. Indiana is full of individuals who are working to make Hoosier communities and the state more resilient in the face of environmental change. Each year, the Environmental Resilience Institute recognizes a few of these individuals by naming them a Hoosier Resilience Hero.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Gov. Holcomb to focus on health and education in 2023 session

The 2023 legislative session will begin a week from now with lots of items concerning the state’s budget over the next two years at the forefront. This will be Gov. Eric Holcomb’s final budget session as governor and he has a few things that he will be prioritizing when he rolls out his budget proposal to state lawmakers in the coming weeks.
Holcomb Details His Priorities For Final Budget Session

STATEWIDE — The 2023 legislative session will begin a week from now with lots of items concerning the state’s budget over the next two years at the forefront. This will be Gov. Eric Holcomb’s final budget session as governor and he has a few things that he will be prioritizing when he rolls out his budget proposal to state lawmakers in the coming weeks.
2 southern Indiana fire departments could soon be merging

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one. Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department. The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District. Another meeting will be...
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police Captain retires after 32 years of service

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Captain Ruben D. Marte’ has announced his retirement after 32 years of service to the Department and to the citizens of Indiana. Captain Marte’, who is originally from the Bronx, New York, is a 1982 graduate of the DeWitt Clinton High School, and in 1986, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Baruch College, New York City, New York. On December 9, 1990, he graduated from the 48th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a Trooper and assigned to the Indiana State Police Post in Seymour, where he served for two years.
