Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bengals Players Disrespecting the Bills Before Tonight’s Game
The Buffalo Bills will play the most important game of the season tonight, when they play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The game features the 12-3 Bills and the 11-4 Bengals, marking the first time in 25 years that a Monday Night Football game matched up two teams with a combined 23 wins or more.
WCVB
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How declaring Bills/Bengals a ‘no contest’ would affect playoff seeding in the AFC
If Monday night’s abandoned game between the Bills and Bengals is declared a “no contest,” it could have significant implications on the AFC playoff race.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Demands to See Injured Teammate in Hospital
Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under critical condition after collapsing on the field.
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ravens have eye on Monday Night Football after loss to Steelers
Baltimore hoping for Bengals loss vs. Bills to clear path to AFC North championship game in regular season finale
NFL Referees Association Releases Statement To Address Damar Hamlin Situation
This week's Monday Night Football broadcast displayed a terrifying ordeal, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. Despite receiving swift medical attention and being ushered off the field, the 24-year-old is still hospitalized as of this writing. The ...
thecomeback.com
NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin
Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
Fox 19
Players, teams and fans offer up prayers for Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Players, sports teams and fans have taken to social media to offer their prayers for Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety was injured in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The Bills say 24-year-old Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following...
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed
Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
Popculture
Damar Hamlin Injury: NFL Makes Announcement on Bills-Bengals Game, Week 18 Schedule
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. As Hamlin remains in the hospital, the NFL gave an update on when the game will be played and the schedule for the final week of the regular season. The league said that the Bills-Bengals game will resume this week. And as of Tuesday afternoon, no changes have been named to the Week 18 schedule.
Bengals Wide Receiver Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop
The ESPN analyst said Higgins implemented an illegal hit on Tuesday.
Fox 19
Blaze of blue lights in Downtown Cincinnati for Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A blaze of blue lights is glowing across Downtown Cincinnati, from Paycor Stadium on the Ohio River waterfront to Fifth Third Bank’s headquarters on Fountain Square, as the nation watches and prays for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In a horrifyingly stunning incident during the first...
Fox 19
Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity
Burrow: ‘Nobody’ wanted to play Monday after Damar Hamlin collapsed. The Bengals coach spoke with the media for the first time since Monday's game against the Bills. The Bengals coach spoke with the media for the first time since Monday's game against the Bills. Bengals, Bills players shaken...
Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Released Following Arrest
The Atlanta Falcons have released a wide receiver following his arrest this weekend. Atlanta announced on Monday that wide receiver Cameron Batson has been released. "We’ve released Cameron Batson from the practice squad," the Falcons announced on Monday afternoon. Batson, 27, was accused of fighting a police officer. ESPN...
Comments / 0