4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
wbiw.com
Join Twin Lakes Recreation Center for free in January
BLOOMINGTON – Become a Twin Lakes Recreation Center member in the month of January and have your joining fee waived – a savings of $20. Twin Lakes Recreation Center members enjoy a 1/5 mile rubberized track, five basketball courts, free group exercise classes, and more including:. Indoor turf...
wbiw.com
Jumpstart your new year with Winter Wander Challenge and Switchyard Park Drop-in Fitness Classes
BLOOMINGTON – Jumpstart your January and New Year’s goals by joining the Winter Wander Challenge. Visit 12 city parks or trails between January 1 and March 31 and track your adventures using the free OuterSpatial mobile app. Share your progress for a chance to win prizes each week!...
wbiw.com
Join local foresters for breakfast at Thornton Park shelter house on Friday, Jan. 13
BEDFORD – Join local foresters for breakfast at the Thornton Park indoor shelter house off Brian Lane Way (north of the Bedford Little Theater) on Friday, January 13 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 am. A good breakfast will be served while several foresters with various backgrounds give short presentations...
wbiw.com
Constellation Stage & Screen announced an extension of the upcoming production of “Deathtrap”, due to high ticket demand.
BLOOMINGTON – To ring in the new year, Constellation is bringing Broadway’s longest-running comedic thriller to Bloomington audiences. Originally scheduled for January 26 – February 12, Constellation is thrilled to announce that it will be extending the run of Deathtrap through February 19th due to high demand.
wbiw.com
City of Bedford announces January meeting schedule
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Redevelopment Commission will hold their first 2023 meeting on Monday, January 9 at 4 p.m. at StoneGate Arts & Education Center Located at 931 15th Street, Bedford. Due to the closing of City of Bedford offices on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Parks and Recreation now accepting applications for A Fair of the Arts in 2023
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Parks and Recreation invites local and regional artists to apply to participate in the 2023 A Fair of the Arts art and fine craft fairs. A Fair of the Arts is held on the second Saturdays of the summer season, May through October, at 401 N. Morton St. in conjunction with the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Three local deals with Indiana men’s basketball that would make NIL even more fun
On Christmas day, the internet was blessed with a heartwarming video of Indiana men’s basketball junior guard Anthony Leal and his older sister, Lauren, who graduated from Indiana less than three weeks ago. Anthony gifted Lauren a card, which in part read, “Someone like you deserves no burdens or...
wbiw.com
Stars, Staggs throw a party during 60-53 road win over Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE – They threw a big ol’ Staggs party, boys basketball style, at Martinsville Tuesday night when Bedford North Lawrence boogied into town for the first contest of 2023. Nobody on either roster has any pending nuptials in the near future. Hopefully, at the moment all they’re married...
wbiw.com
IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023
BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Indianapolis Recorder
Those who gathered outside of Jordan’s Fish & Chicken on Jan. 2 were met by a neon green sign from the Marion County Public Health Department posted to the restaurant’s door. “NOTICE,” it read, with “CLOSED” in bold letters. Jordan’s Fish & Chicken, at...
wrtv.com
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront. The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video...
wbiw.com
First Steps Interagency Coordination Council will meet on Jan. 11
INDIANAPOLIS – The First Steps Interagency Coordinating Council will be held in-person and via Zoom, on Jan 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. EST. The meeting agenda is available by clicking here. Please note this meeting is open to the public but is not a mandatory meeting.
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Queen of Free's post-holiday checklist
INDIANAPOLIS — As many of us emerge from the holiday fog, we may discover that we've lost track of a few important goals and maybe gone over our budget on a few things. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, said on 13Sunrise that now is the time to get back on track for the new year and clean up your finances.
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. Indiana is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all you can eat restaurant known as La Rosa Mexican.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
