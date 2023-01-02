Cowboys Playoff Picture: Catching the Eagles, Prepping for Tom Brady's Bucs

The Cowboys can still finish in the Nos. 1, 2 or 5 slot, the likelihood is that Dallas finishes fifth, and therefore opens the playoffs at fourth-place Tampa Bay and Tom Brady.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys went into New Year's Day after beating the Tennessee Titans on the road Thursday night by sitting on the couch and learning a great deal about what's next.

The short version: Dallas is 12-4 and plays at the Washington Commanders (7-8-1 and now eliminated ) next Sunday in the regular-season finale at a time to be determined. ... and while the Cowboys can still finish in the Nos. 1, 2 or 5 slot, the likelihood is that Dallas finishes fifth, and therefore opens the playoffs at fourth-place Tampa Bay (8-8) and Tom Brady.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles, who had a chance to capture the NFC East title with a win against the have-not New Orleans Saints but were upset at home, 20-10 , play host to the Giants (9-6-1 and playoff-bound) on Sunday at a time to be determined.

For drama's sake, we bet the NFL schedules both of these games at the same time next week. That way, neither the Eagles or the Cowboys will know the outcome of the other game and will be obliged to play to win.

The Eagles have lost their last two games, leaving the door ajar for the Cowboys to not only win the NFC East, but also capture the NFC's No. 1 overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

How can Dallas win the East? The Cowboys (six-point favorites) must beat the Commanders, and the Giants (13-point underdogs with nothing to play for) must beat the Eagles - who will likely have QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) back in the lineup.

How can Dallas win the NFC's top spot? Going into Sunday, the Cowboys needed the Eagles, Vikings and 49ers to all lose. ... (paired with the right Cowboys/Eagles outcomes next week) ... and by gosh it almost happened.

The Eagles lost.

The Vikings lost to Green Bay.

And the 49ers barely survived the hapless Las Vegas Raiders.

So one more 49ers loss is required. Unlikely, as they play the 4-12 Arizona Cardinals in the season finale. But as demonstrated by what just happened in Philadelphia? Dallas will show up and take its chances ...

And then, the odds say, Dallas will show up in Tampa to oppose the legendary Brady, who as it happens owns a lifetime 7-0 record against the Cowboys (including the Week 1 win this season in the game in which Dak Prescott broke his thumb ) ... a troublesome bridge Dallas will cross when it gets there.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

F ollow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!