Montana State

Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
wegotthiscovered.com

Does Rip kill Jamie in ‘Yellowstone?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s growing Yellowstone Cinematic Universe is an ever-expanding place of exciting storytelling and compelling characters that work together to weave audiences through an emotional story of power struggles, love, and heartache. As these stories move forward, we’re greeted with the idea that characters must die to keep weaving this tale.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Features Show’s First Lesbian Kiss, Social Media Weighs In

Yellowstone‘s writers put a twist on the romantic dynamic of the show this week, featuring its very first lesbian kiss. Since introducing John Dutton’s assistant Clara in the second episode of the season, we’ve watched her transform from someone trained to be the rigid assistant of a politician to a hopeful cowgirl. Now, though, we’re learning even more about her. On Sunday, Clara, played by actress Lilli Kay, was seen making out with another cowgirl at the Montana State Fair. After the kiss featured on TV, Yellowstone fans began weighing in.
Wide Open Country

Where is '1923' Filmed? The 'Yellowstone' Prequel's Filming Locations, From Malta to Montana

If series creator Taylor Sheridan has anything to say about it, Yellowstone fans will continue getting more and more backstory on his dysfunctional ranching family, the Duttons. After his modern Western became the most popular series on cable, the Paramount Network greenlit a prequel series for Sheridan to elaborate on how the Dutton family first came to own and operate their massive Montana ranch. Following the success of 1883, he's still going, with 1923 picking up a few decades later. He even has more rumored prequels in the works set in the '40s and '60s.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River

Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
Looper

Yellowstone Fans Think Season 2 Provided Major Foreshadowing For Plot Points In Season 5

Well into its fifth season, Taylor Sheridan's massively popular neo-western "Yellowstone" has saddled up plenty of hyper-dramatic storylines for its loyal fanbase to keep track of during its 50-plus episodes so far. From its start, the show's appeal has been driven largely by the proven formula of the extended Dutton family's never-ending struggle to protect their sprawling Montana ranch from baddies closing in on all sides.
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Makes Surprising Return in Midseason Finale

Yellowstone stunned fans with its midseason finale with the reappearance of a fan-favorite character, as watchers have been waiting eight episodes for the return of Jimmy Hurdstram. The former meth-head turned Dutton loyalist turned ladies man left toward the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone, joining the real-life 6666 Ranch after John Dutton lost faith in his ability as a cowboy. The show felt Jimmy's absence all season, providing comic relief and a different view at the lifestyle on the Yellowstone that felt unique to the series. And now that he's back, we get a glimpse of what's to come in the Sixes' own spinoff series in the works, 6666.
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Knows Exactly Why He Isn’t a Favorite Among Fans

Here at Outsider, we adore Yellowstone star, Ryan Bingham. And while the Walker actor continues to maintain a prominent role within the hit Western series—and boasts an equally successful career in music—Bingham’s character just isn’t among fans’ top favorites. Fortunately, the Yellowstone star is cool with it, and knows exactly why his character is not among viewers’ top picks.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Mid-Season Finale Airs Tonight: Here’s a Quick Recap of All You Need to Know

It was before Christmas that Yellowstone fans were last treated to a brand-new episode. But tonight, our favorite Duttons return, and with that, so does Yellowstone‘s midseason finale of Season 5. With hours to go until the midseason finale airs, we’re taking a look at a new Yellowstone recap. The following clip reminds us exactly where we are before the episode new debuts.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Creator Reveals If Jamie Is the Series' Main Villain

Sunday night's Season 5 Midseason finale of Yellowstone made some major moves, setting up a showdown that positions Dutton against Dutton as Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) made his move against his adoptive father, Montana Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner) by calling for his impeachment. It's a move he made under the guise of protecting the people of Montana, but in reality, it's an attempt to salvage the deal made by antagonists Market Equities and get himself elected Governor in his own plan to "save" the Yellowstone ranch. It's certainly a stunning move, one that marks the biggest threat to the Dutton family yet but when it comes to the matter of whether Jamie is main villain of the series, series creator Taylor Sheridan is weighing in and it's not a yes or no answer.
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's New Western Role: What to Know

Cole Hauser could have used his time off from Yellowstone to take a break from the Western genre. Instead, he chose to make a Western movie, Dead Man's Hand. The film was shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and will be distributed by Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group in North America. Although no release date has been announced, it is expected to hit theaters this year, reports Deadline.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Still Having Trouble Figuring Out How to Watch Ahead of Midseason Finale

With Yellowstone season 5 midseason finale airing today (January 1st), fans were still having trouble figuring out how to watch the highly anticipated episode. Yellowstone fans took to Twitter to discuss how to watch the latest episode. “Can someone please explain how/where to watch 5th season?” one fan asked. “It’s not on Paramount. Is it on Philo? Why is this so difficult to stream?”

