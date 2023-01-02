ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WTVCFOX

Lady Vols cruise past Mississippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Lady Vols improved to 3-0 in SEC play after knocking off Mississippi State 80-69. UT also improves to 11-6 on the season. Jordan Horston once again leads the way for the Lady Vols setting new season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds. Tennessee have now won four straight and nine of the last 11 games.
WTVCFOX

Dollywood to hold auditions for 2023 entertainment team

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: (Jan. 5)--Audition slots at Dollywood for Jan 21 and 22 are all full. Those interested in auditioning can still go to Spartanburg, SC or make an online submission to audition. ----------------------- Dollywood is inviting dancers, singers, and the like to audition for its...
PIGEON FORGE, TN

