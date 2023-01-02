KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Lady Vols improved to 3-0 in SEC play after knocking off Mississippi State 80-69. UT also improves to 11-6 on the season. Jordan Horston once again leads the way for the Lady Vols setting new season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds. Tennessee have now won four straight and nine of the last 11 games.

