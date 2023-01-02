North Carolina sheriff’s office investigating after three dogs found dead, apparently starved and dumped

Read full article on original website
Living the best life!
2d ago
There are some awful people in this world. I hope karma catches up w them & repays them 10-fold!
Reply
9
Angela West
2d ago
There are places that will GIVE you FREE dog food. SMH how can anyone let this happen? omg poor babies! I would have fed them!
Reply
3
tod black
2d ago
Just tell us where they live,we'll take care of it.
Reply(3)
16
Related
cbs17
Arrest warrants out for DWI suspect who escaped from WakeMed Garner hospital: troopers
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect escaped from a hospital in Garner after being pulled over for driving while impaired in Raleigh Tuesday night, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol. At approximately 10:20 p.m., William Earl Silver Jr., 41, of Knightdale was taken into custody by a member of...
Armed robber hit 2 stores in about 10 minutes, North Carolina police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed two stores Monday morning. At 06:41 a.m., officers responded to a Kangaroo convenience store at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. in reference to a commercial robbery, police said. About 10 minutes later, officers responded to L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road […]
cbs17
Florida man who shot at Nash County deputies gets 10 years in prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man convicted in a 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. In August, a federal jury found Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, guilty of illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a February 2021 traffic stop on Interstate 95. Ford still faces attempted murder charges from the state.
wcti12.com
Woman arrested after police said she stole, tried to sell vehicles
PINK HILL, Lenoir County — A Lenoir County woman was arrested by the Pink Hill Police Department on larceny of a motor vehicle charges. The investigation showed Kinsey had taken a victim's truck. Police found that Kinsey also attempted to sell two other vehicles under false pretenses. Sheila Branch...
WITN
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigating after dead dogs found along the road
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three dogs were found along the road that appeared to have been starved to death and dumped. Around 2:30 pm Sunday, the ECSO Animal Services Unit received a call regarding deceased dogs on Baker Street Extension just outside...
Edgecombe County woman facing multiple charges after man shot in face
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged a woman after a man was shot in the face on New Year’s Day. Danielle Small was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of […]
Crash involving trooper ends high-speed chase that spanned 3 counties
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the chase began near the town of Princeton.
cbs17
Owner sought after 3 starved, dead dogs dumped along roadside in Edgecombe County, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend. On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County
GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
Armed robber strikes 2 businesses 10 minutes apart, Rocky Mount Police say
Rocky Mount police are investigating after two businesses were robbed by an armed man 10 minutes apart.
cbs17
N. Raleigh Blvd. reopens after man severely injured in hit-and-run, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car that did not stay on the scene in Raleigh Monday night, police said. The incident was reported as a pedestrian hit by a car just after 6:50 p.m. near 2001 N. Raleigh Blvd., according to Raleigh police.
WITN
Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston police believe juveniles responsible for destroying gazebo New Year’s Eve
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are continuing their search for those responsible for destroying a gazebo at an Eastern Carolina park on New Year’s Eve. Kinston police provided an update that officers were able to identify an SUV believed to be used in destroying a gazebo at Holloway Park on North Myrtle Avenue. Officers said the destruction happened around 8:45 p.m.
WITN
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
Kinston police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit and run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident. […]
Raleigh Police ID victim fatally shot late New Year's Eve
Raleigh Police said Monday that a death investigation continues after a man was shot and killed shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve.
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids cops look for 2 women suspected of swiping wallet from shopping cart
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Roanoke Rapids are still trying to find the women they say stole someone’s wallet from a shopping cart nearly a month ago. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department on Tuesday released a surveillance image of the two women authorities say swiped the wallet while the victim was turned around.
WITN
Greenville Police are asking for help in finding coin thief
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A coin dealer comes back to find his car trunk had broken into and multiple items inside were stolen. A coin dealer was followed from a local coin show to a business located in the 200 block of W. 9th Street, in Greenville, NC and December 18th.
2 injured, 1 seriously, in eastern NC house fire
Crews arrived and found a heavy fire showing from the two-story home.
WITN
One dead, one injured in New Year’s Day shooting at Greenville apartment
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a New Year’s Day homicide in Greenville after two people were shot at an apartment complex. Greenville police said officers got a call around 4 a.m. on Sunday to 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apartment 206 inside of the Copper Beech apartment complex.
Comments / 14