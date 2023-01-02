ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

North Carolina sheriff’s office investigating after three dogs found dead, apparently starved and dumped

By Staff Reports
 2 days ago
Living the best life!
2d ago

There are some awful people in this world. I hope karma catches up w them & repays them 10-fold!

Angela West
2d ago

There are places that will GIVE you FREE dog food. SMH how can anyone let this happen? omg poor babies! I would have fed them!

tod black
2d ago

Just tell us where they live,we'll take care of it.

