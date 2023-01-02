Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
FBI agents reportedly began keeping an eye on alleged New York City attacker Trevor Bickford on December 10
The 19-year-old man from Maine who is accused of attacking NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve was on the FBI's radar for about three weeks before the attack, law enforcement officials told The Post on Tuesday.
‘That’s my baby’: Woman punched in Manhattan by attacker claiming child is hers, NYPD says
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said. “That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 […]
NYPD officer suspended after responding to girls fighting
NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer has been suspended after responding to a fight involving a group of girls on Staten Island.Video of the incident has people split on how the situation was handled.CBS2 spoke exclusively with the sisters involved, and with their mother's permission.The eight-second clip, which has spread on social media, shows an NYPD officer repeatedly punching a young girl. The girl, 14-year-old Kyonna Robinson, is also seen swinging toward the officer."He pushed me and then I punched him in his face two times and we just started fighting," Robinson said Wednesday afternoon.She said it all started when her 12-year-old...
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NYC Fugitive Nabbed By Ho-Ho-Kus Police With Carload Of Stolen Merch: Authorities
A New York City fugitive was wearing a pair of stolen pants with the tags still attached when two Ho-Ho-Kus police officers found her with a carload of pilfered merchandise on a quiet street off Route 17, authorities said. Dominique A. Smith, 33, of the Bronx was parked on Arbor...
Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
wabi.tv
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 Machias murder case
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a teenager in Machias was in court Wednesday morning. Jorge Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York that happened in Machias on November 4th, 2021.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone
An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
Woman repeatedly stabbed, beaten by cousin in attack at Queens apartment
A woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times and beaten with a bat in Queens on Monday evening, authorities said.
News 12
VIDEO: Armed robbery suspects on the loose in Brooklyn
News 12 received exclusive video of wanted suspects in a violent convenience store robbery in Brooklyn Wednesday. Police are searching for two men who ran into the store at 538 Hegeman Ave. early Wednesday morning and took over $700 in cash and around $1,000 in merchandise. Two masked men were...
Police: Fatal Morrisania shooting suspect in custody, identified
A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old man in the Bronx last Thursday.
College professor accuses stabbed officers of 'murdering' knife-wielding attacker
A professor at Stony Brook University in New York is under fire for accusing police officers of murder after they killed a knife-wielding man who stabbed them.
Driver slashes man in face after almost hitting him with vehicle on Midtown street
A man was slashed in the face by a driver who almost ran him over on a Midtown street Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Woman punches another woman pushing stroller in Gramercy, 'That's my baby!'
A woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller in Gramercy on Tuesday, alleging the child was hers.
Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
Brooklyn USPS worker given 2.5 years in prison for stealing 10K blank money orders
A 31-year-old Brooklyn woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for stealing thousands of blank money orders and unemployment benefits from the postal office where she worked, prosecutors said Wednesday.
brownstoner.com
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
Police: Man slashed in neck following fight in Williamsburg
Police say the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Man charged with murder after NYPD officers attacked with machete at NYE Times Square celebration
The man with a machete who attacked three NYPD officers at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities announced on Monday.
Comments / 5