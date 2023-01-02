NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer has been suspended after responding to a fight involving a group of girls on Staten Island.Video of the incident has people split on how the situation was handled.CBS2 spoke exclusively with the sisters involved, and with their mother's permission.The eight-second clip, which has spread on social media, shows an NYPD officer repeatedly punching a young girl. The girl, 14-year-old Kyonna Robinson, is also seen swinging toward the officer."He pushed me and then I punched him in his face two times and we just started fighting," Robinson said Wednesday afternoon.She said it all started when her 12-year-old...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO