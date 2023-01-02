ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

NYPD officer suspended after responding to girls fighting

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer has been suspended after responding to a fight involving a group of girls on Staten Island.Video of the incident has people split on how the situation was handled.CBS2 spoke exclusively with the sisters involved, and with their mother's permission.The eight-second clip, which has spread on social media, shows an NYPD officer repeatedly punching a young girl. The girl, 14-year-old Kyonna Robinson, is also seen swinging toward the officer."He pushed me and then I punched him in his face two times and we just started fighting," Robinson said Wednesday afternoon.She said it all started when her 12-year-old...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
BRONX, NY
wabi.tv

Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 Machias murder case

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a teenager in Machias was in court Wednesday morning. Jorge Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York that happened in Machias on November 4th, 2021.
MACHIAS, ME
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

News 12

VIDEO: Armed robbery suspects on the loose in Brooklyn

News 12 received exclusive video of wanted suspects in a violent convenience store robbery in Brooklyn Wednesday. Police are searching for two men who ran into the store at 538 Hegeman Ave. early Wednesday morning and took over $700 in cash and around $1,000 in merchandise. Two masked men were...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
MANHATTAN, NY

