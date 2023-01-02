Read full article on original website
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast
Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Who’ve Died In Real Life: Diana Rigg, Max Von Sydow, & More
Game Of Thrones rose to be one of the most popular TV series of all time. Many years after the original A Song of Ice And Fire books were first released, the show premiered in 2011 and rapidly became one of the highest-rated dramas ever. Fans quickly grew attached to the wide-ranging ensemble, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and many more.
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (December 23)
Happy Holidays, one and all! It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and not just because sleigh bells are ringing. Almost all of the major streaming services have dropped at least one headline-grabbing movie or TV show this weekend, so there really has never been a better time to plonk yourself in front of the television and catch something new.
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Black Adam Is Crushing On HBO Max Now That It’s Free Streaming, But It May Be Too Little Too Late
Black Adam is now on HBO Max, and while a lot of people are watching it on the platform, it might be too little too late for this corner of the DCEU.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons
Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
PBS Schedule: New Episodes of 8 Dramas Coming in Early 2023, Including ‘Vienna Blood’ and ‘Sanditon’
PBS's jam-packed 2023 schedule includes the return of fan-favorite series such as 'Sanditon' and the premiere of a new adaptation of 'Tom Jones.'
Will ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release on Netflix or Prime Video? Why Netflix might lose its hit new show, explained
Wednesday remains one of the most popular shows on Netflix, more than a month after its release, which makes recent news about the Addams Family spin-off all the more surprising. The Jenna Ortega-led series follows the only Addams daughter, Wednesday, during her attendance at Nevermore Academy. Its balance of dark...
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
House of the Dragon Showrunner Exited Series Because of Very Personal Conflict With HBO
When House of the Dragon showrunner Miguel Sapochnik exited the series right after the first couple of episodes aired, it was a major surprise to fans, cast, and crew alike. Sapochnik's departure only became much more of a looming question as House of the Dragon's viewership and popularity continued to skyrocket over the course of Season 1 – especially after all the backlash that Sapochnik had received while directing Game of Thrones' final episodes. Now, we're finally getting some of the "personal" details about what happened there...
HBO Max Suddenly Removes Hundreds Of ‘Looney Tunes’ Episodes
Fans are not happy about the latest content removal from the streaming service HBO Max. HBO has been canceling projects that have previously been started or approved and have been removing content from its archives simultaneously. It has been reported that HBO has canceled several upcoming animated projects including two new Looney Tunes movies.
‘Last of Us’ Won’t Have ‘Game of Thrones’ Problem, Creators Say: ‘No Plans for Stories Beyond the Games’
“The Last of Us” just might be the first time an adaptation at HBO will not surpass its source material. The series, according to co-creator Neil Druckmann, won’t adapt stories beyond the scope of the video game franchise. That’s in part because a long-rumored “Part III” of the PlayStation franchise has not been confirmed by Naughty Dog. (Druckmann also serves as co-president of the game developer.) “We have no plans to tell any stories beyond adapting the games,” Druckmann told The Hollywood Reporter of the HBO series he co-created with “Chernobyl” showrunner Craig Mazin, citing a fellow network hit. “We won’t run...
James Marsden calls HBO’s surprise cancellation of Westworld ‘a disappointment’
James Marsden has spoken out about the shock cancellation of Westworld ahead of its planned final season.HBO announced in November that the experimental science-fiction series, starring Marsden, Thandiwe Newton, Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright, would not be returning for a fifth season.Although its ratings had declined since its first run in 2016, Westworld retained a solid fanbase, many of whom expressed their upset with the show’s ending on social media.In an interview published on Tuesday (3 January), Marsden, who played gunfighter Teddy Flood on the show, gave his view on the cancellation.“I’d be lying to you if I...
Is Wednesday season 2 leaving Netflix?
Will Wednesday season 2 be on Netflix? If you’re a fan of the new Tim Burton drama series Wednesday, you’ve probably seen the rumours about the Netflix series leaving the streaming service. What’s more, some reports have suggested that the TV series will be moving over to none other than Amazon Prime.
The Consultant: Prime Video Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Christoph Waltz Thriller
"We work for a sociopath," says one of Regus Patoff's employees in the official teaser trailer for Prime Video's The Consultant. On Tuesday, the streaming service debuted the first-look teaser and episodic images for the highly anticipated Christoph Waltz-led series. Prime Video announced that the series would premiere all eight...
TVLine Items: HBO Max Pulls Looney Tunes, Roker's Today Return and More
Looney Tunes is the latest casualty of HBO Max’s library culling. The streamer has pulled Seasons 16-31 of the animated series from its service, which amounts to 256 shorts ranging from 1950 to 2004, Vulture reports. The site notes that HBO Max chose not to renew its license for the Warner Bros. shorts after it expired at the end of 2022. Looney Tunes is the most recent show to become a victim of Warner Bros. Discovery’s cost-cutting efforts at HBO Max. Since early December, the streamer has cancelled FBoy Island, Legendary, Minx (which had been renewed for, and nearly completed production on, Season 2) and Love Life. Meanwhile,...
