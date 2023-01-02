ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wtatennis.com

Zheng Qinwen saves match point, ousts Kontaveit in Adelaide

If the first match of the new season is anything to go by, there's no reason to believe Zheng Qinwen won't continue to soar up the Hologic WTA Tour rankings in 2023. The 2022 WTA Newcomer of the Year knocked off No.6 seed Anett Kontaveit in dramatic fashion on Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International 1, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(7), a 2-hour, 28-minute thriller in which she saved a match point in the final set.
wtatennis.com

Poland's Swiatek, Hurkacz win decisive mixed doubles match

In a decisive fifth rubber Wednesday, Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz quickly took out Italy's Camilla Rosatello and Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-2 to send Poland into the United Cup semifinals, where the team will face the United States. Earlier, Magda Linette delivered a must-win point to keep Poland in the...
atptour.com

Sakkari/Tsitsipas Combine In Perth To Clinch Greece Finals Spot

Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas held firm in a tense mixed doubles decider against Borna Gojo and Petra Martic in Perth on Wednesday night to clinch Team Greece a spot at the United Cup Finals in Sydney. The Greek pair’s 7-6(6), 6-4 win sealed its nation a 3-2 win in...
atptour.com

Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
atptour.com

United Cup City Finals Preview: Tiafoe, Fritz Look To Stay Perfect For Team USA

The United Cup began six days ago in three cities across Australia, with 18 nations competing in six groups. Now, it’s down to just six teams. Wednesday’s City Finals in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane will each feature five matches — two women’s and men’s singles and one mixed doubles — spread across two sessions.
Post Register

Djokovic beats Lestienne for winning start to 2023

Novak Djokovic maintained his winning streak in singles matches in Australia, beating Constant Lestienne of France 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International. It was the top-seeded Djokovic's 30th straight singles victory on Australian soil in a streak that goes back to 2018.
atptour.com

Italy Claims Fourth United Cup SF Spot

Wednesday ended in celebration for Team Italy despite a narrow defeat to Poland in the United Cup's Brisbane City Final. Falling 3-2 in a tie decided by the mixed doubles finale, the Italians earned a place in the semi-finals with the best overall record among the day's three losing teams — beating out Croatia and Great Britain to join winners Poland, the United States and Greece in Sydney for the Final Four that begins Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy