Vice
Photographing Gen X club culture of the late 90s
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. In an interview with Channel 4 back in 1994 — his final before passing away — the writer and journalist Dennis Potter shared these poignant words: “We forget or tend to forget that life can only be defined in the present tense; it is, and it is now only... The only thing you know for sure is the present tense”. Dennis had terminal cancer at the time of the interview, but believed that nowness had become “so vivid that, in a perverse sort of way, I’m almost serene.”
allthatsinteresting.com
The Real Von Trapp Family And The True Story Behind ‘The Sound Of Music’
The 1965 film told the story of the musical von Trapp family that fled the Nazis in Austria, but there were a few key points that Hollywood either changed or left out entirely. Most people have seen The Sound of Music, the beloved 1965 film that told the story of...
Idaho State Journal
Iran releases Oscar-winning film actress held over protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran released a prominent actress from an Oscar-winning film on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after she was jailed for criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protests, local reports said. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning...
DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ: the cheeky dance producer who’s been mistaken for Aphex Twin
The pseudonymous dance producer’s sample-dense beats cast a spell in the pandemic that’s set to last
anothermag.com
The Beautiful, Unsettling Work of Dutch Photographer Paul Kooiker
Paul Kooiker isn’t interested in conventionally beautiful fashion photography. “The realistic, perfect colour image is not my cup of tea,” the celebrated Dutch photographer says over Zoom from his studio in Amsterdam, adding with a wry smile, “I also find it a little bit boring.” Over the past three decades, Kooiker has carefully built his own distinctive visual universe – one where body parts roam free from their owners, cinematic beauty is tinged with the unsettling, and everyday objects are twisted by narratives of fetish, surrealism and sculptural composition. As an exhibition of his fashion imagery prepares to open at Foam Amsterdam, the artist says of his singular practice: “I really cannot be a different photographer than I am.”
Idaho State Journal
At Benedict's summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor
CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (AP) — The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. The parish priest wears his old vestments. The former mayor dedicated a plaque to him on City Hall, and residents up and down this picturesque hilltop town reminisce about hearing him play the piano behind the palace walls on cool summer evenings.
netflixjunkie.com
55 Years Later, ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Stars Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting Sue Paramount Over Bedroom Scene
Shakespeare’s classic tragic romance, Romeo and Juliet, has been adapted for the silver screens several times. This generation will probably remember the one starring Leonardo DiCaprio. However, long before DiCaprio’s boyish good looks captured the hearts of the audience, it was the 1968 movie starring Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey that captivated the moviegoers.
‘The Swimmers’ Real-Life Sisters Detail Harrowing True Story
Since the release of 'The Swimmers' on Netflix, the Mardini sisters have opened up about their stories in interviews. They also gave a detailed account of one harrowing scene in the movie.
The best photography shows of 2022
The first UK exhibition of Roy DeCarava’s photography in more than 30 years was a sustained study in the quietly mesmeric power of light and shadow. Whether through formal portraits or mysterious landscapes and interiors, DeCarava imbued the everyday experience of Black urban life in America with a hushed reverence and formal rigour that brought to life a world that was all but invisible to the mainstream. This retrospective was a revelatory glimpse of a singular way of seeing that spanned six decades and constantly evaded the obvious. As his widow, Sherry Turner DeCarava, who curated the exhibition, put it: “He was defined by aesthetics, not just geography or sociology.”
operawire.com
Staatsoper Berlin Announces Cast Change for ‘Turandot’
The Staatsoper Berlin has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Turandot.”. The company said that Anna Samuil will sing the title role on March 17 and 21 replacing Elena Pankratova. Samuil made her Staatsoper Berlin debut in 2003 and has sin performed such roles as Donna...
BBC
Tom Karen: Designer behind 1970s' cult classics dies
A prolific designer who had a hand in designing a host of 1970s creations including the Raleigh Chopper, Bond Bug car and marble run toy has died. Tom Karen, who lived in Cambridge, died aged 96 on New Year's Eve surrounded by his family, a statement said. The industrial designer...
Unfinished Business by Michael Bracewell review – a melancholy glamour
At times during Michael Bracewell’s new novel the mood becomes so elusive, the change of scene so abrupt, that you start to wonder whether you’ve missed some vital bit of information a few pages earlier. It’s like bedtime reading: that absorption in the story just before you nod off, only to pick it up the next morning and wonder “Who’s this character?”, or “Did I know about that?” The tenor of Unfinished Business feels dreamlike, fragmentary, except that the writing is also exact and alert, anchored very particularly in time and place. Better known as a cultural critic, Bracewell hasn’t published a novel in 21 years. This is quite the comeback.
'Determined to have her story told': Retrospective casts new light on Yayoi Kusama's seven-decade career
Bringing together more than 200 works, an exhibition of the 93-year-old artist in Hong Kong is filled with Instagram-friendly moments. But M+ museum hopes visitors will take the opportunity to dive deeper.
SFGate
Joseph Koo, Hong Kong Musician and ‘A Better Tomorrow’ Composer, Dies at 91
Joseph Koo, a leading music composer during Hong Kong cinema’s golden era, has died in Vancouver, Canada. He was 91. Local media report his death as happening on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023, but do not state a cause of death. More from Variety. Born in Guangzhou, China on Feb....
William Wordsworth and the Romantics anticipated today's idea of a nature-positive life
The idea that human activity threatens nature, and that it is important to protect wild places, dates back to the dawn of the Industrial Revolution.
The Age of Interconnection by Jonathan Sperber review – a breathless race through recent history
It takes chutzpah to write a synoptic history of the world in the second half of the 20th century, a period within living memory of the reading public. But it is a history Jonathan Sperber handles with brio, summoning evidence from personal anecdotes and high theory, vignettes and statistics. In its range of themes and reconstructions, The Age of Interconnection invites favourable comparison with that other survey of the 20th century, Eric Hobsbawm’s The Age of Extremes. Yet it is quite unlike it. Where the Marxist historian offered a sweeping narrative arc illustrating the relentless advance of capitalism, Sperber dispenses with a unifying theme altogether. It’s a sign of the times: we’ve lost faith in grand narratives, more’s the pity. His framing sheds little light on his period. As every historian knows, all ages are ages of interconnection.
Vice
Photographing a rapidly changing America in the 60s
In Dave Heath’s seminal book, A Dialogue With Solitude, the photographer captures a post-war America at the beginning of a cultural and economic boom, on the cusp, and then amid a major civil rights movement. However, these things are rarely at the forefront of the work, instead quietly contemplated as background noise. Largely shot in North American cities like Chicago and New York, where Dave lived in the mid-50s after returning from the war in Korea (portraits of his fellow servicemen also feature, interspersed with scenes from the street), the book is a visual anthology that recognises the more introspective moments of everyday urban life.
owlcation.com
Expressionism: The Bridge
And ourselves not deliberately. The century had changed; the 20th had come with its wars and revolutions, hopes and disappointments, violent passions and exaltation. The "contemplative" impressionism, which introduced a new understanding of the perception of nature, a great contribution to the creation of a new drawing technique, and a new attitude to the transmission of color and light, was replaced by an even brighter but ruder and "unbridled" artistic direction—expressionism (from Latin expressio, meaning "expression").
Vice
Wild, politically-charged photos of the late 80s post-punk boom
After rising to power in 1979, Margaret Thatcher spent the next decade planting seeds of neoliberalism that would have devastating consequences for decades to come. With the Thatcher regime promulgating free trade, open markets, privatisation and deregulation, multinational corporations rose to the fore, increasing inequality and environmental destruction in the UK and developing countries around the globe.
