At times during Michael Bracewell’s new novel the mood becomes so elusive, the change of scene so abrupt, that you start to wonder whether you’ve missed some vital bit of information a few pages earlier. It’s like bedtime reading: that absorption in the story just before you nod off, only to pick it up the next morning and wonder “Who’s this character?”, or “Did I know about that?” The tenor of Unfinished Business feels dreamlike, fragmentary, except that the writing is also exact and alert, anchored very particularly in time and place. Better known as a cultural critic, Bracewell hasn’t published a novel in 21 years. This is quite the comeback.

