ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup

World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic loses opening match of 2023 season

Novak Djokovic played his first match of the 2023 season, and despite a great start, it didn't go according to his plans. The 21-time Grand Slam champion made a decision to start the 2023 season on a doubles court. He signed up for the Adelaide International 1 with his good friend Vasek Pospisil, who he supported at this year's Davis Cup Finals. The duo took on Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
tennisuptodate.com

Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"

Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
Post Register

US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis

SYDNEY (AP) — Frances Tiafoe beat Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals. Tiafoe’s victory gave the Americans an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final.
BBC

Dean Elgar: Lack of Test matches 'disappointing' for South Africa

On the eve of a high-profile new T20 tournament in South Africa, the country's Test captain Dean Elgar says his team has too few opportunities in the longest form of the game. The SA20 - a franchise tournament hoping to sit second only in T20 domestic tournaments to the Indian Premier League - starts on January 10 as MI Cape Town entertain Paarl Royals.
Refinery29

Everything You Need To Know About The Australian Open 2023

It's that time of the year where tennis superstars from across the world descend upon Aussie shores for the ultimate battle on the court — the Australian Open. In 2023, the tennis tournament once again kicks off in Victoria, with the sport's biggest names — including Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — serving up their competitive spirit for the chance to win.
tennismajors.com

United Cup – Brisbane, Perth, Sydney: the schedule of the Finals is known

2023 United Cup | Live Scores | Standings | Schedule. Groups stage is over and so the finalists are known, following the last matches that were remaining to be played on Tuesday. On January 4th, finals will be played in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney with each city’s winner qualifying for the Final Four which will take place in Sydney (6-8 January). The fourth spot will be clinched by the runner-up with the best record from its three matches.
Yardbarker

Barcelona scrape past third-tier Intercity after 120 minutes and seven goals

Nothing suggested that this would be a memorable Copa del Rey tie when Barcelona went in front after just three minutes, but over two hours and six more goals later, it was the viewers who won. After three months out with injury, Ronald Araujo started with a dream return, heading...
Sporting News

Alexei Popyrin continues impressive Adelaide International run

Alexei Popyrin has earned himself a spot in the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 with a come-from-behind win against Marcos Giron. The Australian claimed a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory in the second-round encounter, in what was his fourth-consecutive win of the week. 'Kept me in the match': Popyrin delivers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy