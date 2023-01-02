Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic loses opening match of 2023 season
Novak Djokovic played his first match of the 2023 season, and despite a great start, it didn't go according to his plans. The 21-time Grand Slam champion made a decision to start the 2023 season on a doubles court. He signed up for the Adelaide International 1 with his good friend Vasek Pospisil, who he supported at this year's Davis Cup Finals. The duo took on Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round.
Tennis-Djokovic gets the welcome he wished for in Adelaide
ADELAIDE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic cruised through his first singles match in Australia since being deported last year with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International 1 on Tuesday.
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Brazilians throng to bid final farewell to soccer legend Pelé at daylong wake
Thousands of Brazilians lined up Monday to pay their final respects to the country's beloved soccer phenom Pelé, whose coffin was placed in the center of Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo.
Jeopardy! champ Ray LaLonde delays show to send message to crew in rare on-stage move before winning 9th straight game
JEOPARDY! champ Ray LaLonde delayed the show on Tuesday to send a message of gratitude for the behind-the-scenes crew. The scenic artist from Toronto, Canada, is becoming a regular on The Alex Trebek Stage as he comes close to being crowned a super champ. During Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, host...
Argentina want Lionel Messi to play for country at next World Cup, says teammate
Messi had previously stated that Qatar 2022 would be his final World Cup – but his fellow world champions want him back in 2026
Sporting News
Pat Cummins hints at Ashton Agar recall for Sydney Test as vital India tour looms
Australian captain Pat Cummins has refused to name the final XI for the third Test against South Africa - but the skipper has dropped a major hint regarding the bowling attack. After taking a 2-0 lead and wrapping up the series in Melbourne, the hosts will look to make it...
Georgina Rodriguez shows off huge diamond ring at Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr unveiling as he gets straight into training
GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ sported a huge diamond ring as Cristiano Ronaldo got straight down to work after his Al-Nassr unveiling. The 37-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner has become the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo, who was released by...
tennisuptodate.com
Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"
Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
Post Register
US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
SYDNEY (AP) — Frances Tiafoe beat Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals. Tiafoe’s victory gave the Americans an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final.
Cristiano Ronaldo Has Played At Al Nassr's Mrsool Park Stadium Before... And It Did Not Go Well
Ronaldo was part of the Juventus team that lost to Lazio in the 2019 Supercoppa Italiana final at Mrsool Park, also known as King Saud University Stadium.
BBC
Dean Elgar: Lack of Test matches 'disappointing' for South Africa
On the eve of a high-profile new T20 tournament in South Africa, the country's Test captain Dean Elgar says his team has too few opportunities in the longest form of the game. The SA20 - a franchise tournament hoping to sit second only in T20 domestic tournaments to the Indian Premier League - starts on January 10 as MI Cape Town entertain Paarl Royals.
Refinery29
Everything You Need To Know About The Australian Open 2023
It's that time of the year where tennis superstars from across the world descend upon Aussie shores for the ultimate battle on the court — the Australian Open. In 2023, the tennis tournament once again kicks off in Victoria, with the sport's biggest names — including Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — serving up their competitive spirit for the chance to win.
tennismajors.com
United Cup – Brisbane, Perth, Sydney: the schedule of the Finals is known
2023 United Cup | Live Scores | Standings | Schedule. Groups stage is over and so the finalists are known, following the last matches that were remaining to be played on Tuesday. On January 4th, finals will be played in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney with each city’s winner qualifying for the Final Four which will take place in Sydney (6-8 January). The fourth spot will be clinched by the runner-up with the best record from its three matches.
Yardbarker
Barcelona scrape past third-tier Intercity after 120 minutes and seven goals
Nothing suggested that this would be a memorable Copa del Rey tie when Barcelona went in front after just three minutes, but over two hours and six more goals later, it was the viewers who won. After three months out with injury, Ronald Araujo started with a dream return, heading...
Sporting News
Alexei Popyrin continues impressive Adelaide International run
Alexei Popyrin has earned himself a spot in the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 with a come-from-behind win against Marcos Giron. The Australian claimed a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory in the second-round encounter, in what was his fourth-consecutive win of the week. 'Kept me in the match': Popyrin delivers...
Soccer-Sarri struggles to understand how Lazio allowed Lecce to complete comeback win
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was at a loss to explain how his team let a 1-0 halftime lead slip away in their disappointing 2-1 defeat by Lecce in Serie A on Wednesday.
Comments / 0